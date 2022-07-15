QUINCY – Kaci Bailey and her staff are excited to announce the 2022 – 2023 women’s basketball schedule. They are coming off a year where the program saw a significant improvement from the previous year. The 2022 – 2023 schedule consists of 28 games, with 15 being in Pepsi Arena.
“We are looking forward to this schedule and building off our previous success,” head coach Kaci Bailey said. Last year, the program collected nine wins, which was seven more than the previous year.
The schedule starts off on the road to the Midwest Regional Crossover in Hillsdale, Mich. The Hawks will take on Ursuline College on Nov. 12. The next day, they play the hosts, Hillsdale College at 1 p.m.
The home opener will see the Hawks welcome Rogers State (Okla.) on Nov. 18 during the Hansen – Spear Funeral Home Classic at 7 p.m. They will also welcome the Warriors of Winona State for a 4 p.m. contest during the classic.
“We (are) excited to host the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic again and give other teams a great experience,” said Bailey.
Before GLVC play kicks off, the Hawks will see Hannibal – LaGrange University pay a visit to Pepsi Arena on Nov. 22 for a 6 p.m. tip.
Coach Bailey and her team will wrap up the five-game home stand with conference foes the University of Indianapolis and Lewis University on Nov. 26 and 28 for 5:30 p.m. starts.
As the calendar flips to December, the Hawks will travel to the capital city to take on the Illinois – Springfield Prairie Stars. Just three days later, Stephens College (Mo.) will come to the Gem City for a 2 p.m. tip on Dec. 4.
The Hawks will finish up the first half of the schedule with trips to Drury University on Dec. 10 and a non-conference game at Maryville University on Dec. 19. Sandwiched in between those road trips is a home game against Purdue University – Northwest at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.
The second half of the schedule kicks off with conference road trips to Truman State and William Jewell on Jan. 5 and 7, respectively.
The Hawks will return home for three games in five days in the friendly confines of Pepsi Arena. They will welcome Rockhurst University on Jan. 12, Southwest Baptist University on Jan. 14 and the 2021 GLVC Tournament champions, Drury University on Jan. 16.
After a quick road trip to St. Louis to take on the Tritons on Jan. 19, the Hawks will return home on Jan. 21 as the Miners of Missouri S&T come to town. January wraps up with another split weekend as they travel to McKendree University, before returning home to welcome the Saints of Maryville.
The Hawks will play seven games during the month of February to round out the regular season schedule. They start the month with a road trip to Lewis University and to the University of Indianapolis.
The Hawks final home stretch sees Illinois – Springfield on Feb. 11, William Jewell College on Feb. 16 and Truman State on Feb. 18 come to Pepsi Arena. The season wraps up with trips to Southwest Baptist and Rockhurst University.
