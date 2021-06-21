QUINCY — Nearly a quarter-century ago when Josh Rabe played quarterback at Unity High School, he was blessed with the size, strength and agility to potentially play college football had baseball not been his calling.
A vast majority of his teammates with the Class 1A program weren’t so fortunate.
Their football-playing aspirations ended with the final game of their senior season.
That doesn’t have to be the case with the next generation of prep standouts whose stature causes them to be overlooked by college recruiters. Sprint football is designed strictly for them, and Quincy University plans to offer such an opportunity.
QU President Dr. Brian McGee and Rabe, the university’s athletic director, announced Monday the addition of sprint football as a varsity sport beginning with the 2022-23 school year as a member of the Midwest Sprint Football League.
“I think it’s great for our school and great for our community,” Rabe said. “I played against countless guys where he might be the best player on the field, but he’s 150 pounds. The days of the 180-pound tailback are done. Our football team doesn’t hardly have a tailback under 220 pounds.
“A lot of guys don’t have the body structure to put that weight on without sacrificing speed, agility and those things. This is great for our community because this will be the chance for kids to continue to play collegiate football.”
So what is sprint football?
In the simplest of terms, it’s football for the little guys.
There is a 178-pound weight limit per player. Everything else is the same. The field is 100 yards. There are 11 players on each side. It takes 10 yards to get a first down and you get four downs to do it. Helmets, shoulder pads, facemasks, penalty flags, etc.
The game isn’t different. The size of the players is.
“Basically, it’s football with all the same rules on an equal playing field,” Rabe said. “It’s a fast-paced game based on agility and speed, not strength, size and everything associated with strength and size.”
Rabe said the plan is to hire a head coach by the end of the summer, which will allow him to recruit and build the program before beginning play in the fall of 2022.
The roster size is expected to be around 60 players, but could grow to as many as 80.
“For this school, at this time, this is a great model,” McGee said. “This is a sport that has started to grow on the East Coast, and this will be the biggest growth year for sprint football in nearly its 100-year history.”
The sprint football program will be separate from Quincy’s NCAA Division II football program, which competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Neither the sport nor the league will be sanctioned by the NCAA or the NAIA, but the teams will adhere to each school’s guidelines for eligibility and recruiting. Quincy is one of six teams adding sprint football in order to form the MSFL.
The others are Bellarmine University, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Fontbonne University, Midway University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
This will be the first time sprint football has been offered west of the Appalachian Mountains and the MSFL is one of only two leagues in existence even though the game has been around for nearly a century.
The nine-member Collegiate Spring Football League features teams from Ivy League schools like Cornell and Penn as well as the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.