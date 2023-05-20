QUINCY – The opening games in the NCAA DII Midwest Regional, saw the hawks get down 6-3 after the first two innings against Wayne State University and down 1-0 through five innings against Northwood University on Friday.
Quincy University baseball were motivated to get off to a stronger start in Saturday’s regional championship with starting pitcher Jay Hammel getting the start. He ended up pitching a scoreless top of the first inning, followed by six runs from the Hawk in the bottom of the first to go up 6-0, with QU eventually winning 9-0.
Freshman shortstop Joe Huffman who had a grand slam in the first inning to help spear head the Hawks’ win on Saturday spoke on the team getting off to a better start against Northwood.
“We came out a little flat yesterday so coming out today and putting it on them in the beginning was really important,” said Huffman. “In late games we never seem to worry if teams are starting to comeback or we’re not putting up runs we know our bullpen is going to come through in the end.”
Huffman finished the regional title going 1-4, with four RBIs, a home run, and two runs. The hawks after a first inning that also saw junior third baseman Dustin Dupont after not getting a hit in Friday’s game, bounced back with a two RBI home run, scoring junior right fielder Gino D’Alessio prior to Huffman’s home run.
Quincy’s hitting would stall out for the next several innings.
The Hawks defensively kept Northwood off the board though as Hammel would have at least one strikeout in all but the second inning along with a series of ground and fly outs from the in and outfield.
Hammel finished the day as the winning pitcher after going seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and allowing five hits and one walk.
QU head coach Matt Schissel talked about his starting pitcher wanting to come back for another season for moments on Saturday to be a pivotal part of their postseason run.
“Jay last summer was really trying to decide if he was going to comeback or not and he came back to pitch in these games,” said Schissel. “I’m not shocked at all how he’s playing, he’s had two really good outings in the postseason and that’s what he came back to do and he’s been good for us.”
Hammel talked about playing with a lead and the confidence his teammates at the plate gave him.
“I knew the first inning being the home team, it would be big to hold them to zero,” said Hammel.” “Then Dupont’s home run started things off towards us getting six runs which was a key part of the game because it gave me more confidence pitching with a lead.”
After a difficult second through fifth innings putting runs on the board, QU returned to form in the bottom of the sixth with senior outfielder Brock Boynton hitting an RBI single to right field, advancing freshman outfielder Ben Dahlof to second, Huffman to third and scoring sophomore first baseman Austin Simpson.
D’Alessio would have an RBI walk scoring Huffman to end the sixth with QU up 8-0.
The eighth and ninth innings saw graduate right handed pitchers Chase Gockel and Cruz Meier come in relief for Hammel to close out a shutout win for the Hawks.
Huffman spoke on all three pitchers on the day and how they’ve played all year.
“Our pitching was great, Jay has been really good for us all year, I was happy he could come out here and shut it down from the very beginning and only allowed four hits through six innings,” said Huffman. “Which was huge especially when we go stagnant for a little bit, then Chase comes in and always puts on a show, and Cruz Meier coming in closing it out for us we never have any doubts in him.”
QU would have their final run in the bottom of the eighth as D’Alessio would hit an RBI single, scoring Boynton. D’Alessio went 2-4, with a double, two RBIs, a run and a walk.
Dupont went 1-5, with two RBIs, a run and a home run.
Junior catcher Luke Napleton had a walk and a run.
Huffman went 1-4, with four RBIs, two runs and a home run.
Graduate first baseman Lance Logsdon went 1-4.
Simpson went 2-3, with two runs and a walk.
Boynton went 1-3, one RBI, one run and one walk.
Graduate second baseman Nolan Wosman went 1-4 with one run.
Chase and Cruz pitched for one inning each, with both allowing zero hits, zero runs.
Chase allowed one walk and got a strikeout.
Schissel credited Northwood for the successful program they’ve had over the years.
“They’re a good team, the score doesn’t reflect them as a program they’ve been to 7 or 8 straight regionals that doesn’t happen by accident," said Schissel. "You don’t make it to the postseason year after year by accident, nothing but respect for those guys they’ve done a really good job and have a good team.”
The No. 1 seed celebrated their NCAA Division II Midwest Regional title on the mound and will take their 47-9 overall record and 17-game win streak heading into the Midwest Super Regional this week.
The Hawks will host the best-of-three Super-Regional, which begins on Friday.
Hammel said the team will still have the same preparation and is looking forward to the competition QU will get in the super regional.
“It’s the same mentality, keep playing our game but it’s postseason baseball anything can happen and it’s a ticket to the World Series,” said Hammel. “Whoever we play they’re going to come out with their A game, we’ll bring our A game and hopefully we can do the same thing we did today and come out with a win.”
