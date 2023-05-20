QUINCY – The opening games in the NCAA DII Midwest Regional, saw the hawks get down 6-3 after the first two innings against Wayne State University and down 1-0 through five innings against Northwood University on Friday.

Quincy University baseball were motivated to get off to a stronger start in Saturday’s regional championship with starting pitcher Jay Hammel getting the start. He ended up pitching a scoreless top of the first inning, followed by six runs from the Hawk in the bottom of the first to go up 6-0, with QU eventually winning 9-0.

