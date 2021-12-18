QUINCY — When Kaci Bailey woke up last weekend, she reached for her cellphone.
And couldn’t believe her eyes.
Her phone was flooded with an assortment of texts.
Friends and family had sent a plethora of messages and an abundance of photos.
A tornado had ripped through her hometown of Dresden.
And demolished nearly the entire downtown of the close-knit northwest Tennessee town of 2,940 residents.
Bailey, head women’s basketball coach at Quincy University, had tears in her eyes as she frantically scrolled through the messages.
And witnessed the destruction on the screen of her cellphone.
“My mom and dad had texted me the night before and I knew they were getting storms,” Bailey said. “But I didn’t realize how severe it would be. Nobody did. It’s still hard to believe what happened.”
The damage was significant. Last weekend’s devastating storms left more than 100 people in Dresden displaced and saw numerous buildings transformed into piles of rubble.
Many of the homes and businesses impacted likely won’t be rebuilt.
But almost miraculously, there were no fatalities in Dresden.
“Knock on wood, nobody has died,” Bailey said.
Dresden still was hit extremely hard by the powerful storm. Power was knocked out and people are now requiring assistance with the widespread damage the community sustained.
In neighboring Kentucky, they were not as fortunate with tornadoes taking nearly 80 lives.
“It’s awful to see what happened,” Bailey said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Once Bailey scrolled through her messages last weekend, she checked in on family members.
“My initial thought after that was what can I do to help,” Bailey said. “I could see in the pictures how the tornado had wiped out nearly all of downtown. You could see the severe damage where windows were blown out of buildings. It was kind of crazy to think this happened in my hometown.”
The timing of the tornadoes, occurring when they typically don’t happen in mid-December, also has altered holiday plans for many.
Bailey will head back to her hometown when the Quincy University team goes on break following Monday’s game at Purdue Northwest.
Bailey jumped on social media and her request for assistance has received an overwhelming and positive response.
She has posted several times on her Twitter account – @CoachKBailey5 – while asking for donations and supplies to help those impacted by the tornadoes.
The messages have resonated with many of her nearly 1,200 followers, especially those in the basketball community.
“I posted to social media because I knew I could use that platform to connect with a lot of people,” she said. “I wanted to help raise money and help get supplies.”
The response has been impressive.
“Oh my gosh, people have really stepped up to donate money and items,” she said. “I’ve had coaches I maybe met one time responding and saying they would do whatever they could to help.
“We absolutely have had phenomenal response from people wanting to help. It’s exciting and awesome to see the great response.”
Bailey, 35, is in her first year as head coach at QU after spending the previous eight years as an NCAA Division I assistant coach.
She played at the DI level for Southern Illinois.
Her first Quincy team is 3-6 as it tries to rebuild. The Hawks finished 2-18 last year before Bailey was hired last spring.
Quincy also has its first winning streak in two years after prevailing in its last two games as Bailey tries to rebuild the women’s program.
For now, she’s also focused on another rebuilding project in her beloved hometown.
Bailey already gives back to Dresden. For the past six years, she’s done a camp back home to raise money for a scholarship.
The first person she awarded a scholarship to just graduated from the University of Tennessee.
“I love giving back to my hometown,” Bailey said. “It’s a special place.”
Her Quincy University team also is active in the community here and visited a local elementary school Friday.
Bailey said her brother, Mastin, also is helping the cause. He loaded up a U-Haul with supplies donated from where he lives in Dallas and will drive them home to Dresden.
No doubt, Kaci Bailey and her family will be even more grateful for what they have this holiday season.
“You obviously hate the circumstances,” she said, “but sometimes it takes things like this to pull people together.”
Bailey plans to arrive back home in Tennessee on Tuesday and will be in her hometown for five days.
She realizes her hometown may not look the same, but the people she has known and loved her entire life will be there to greet her with a hug.
“I’m blessed and thankful. I’m safe and my family is safe,” Bailey said. “The situation obviously could’ve been even worse.”
Before she makes the six-plus hour drive back to her hometown early next week, Bailey has some shopping to do.
“I’m going to buy items and deliver them to people in Dresden who need them,” she said. “I will volunteer to deliver meals when I’m there and will do anything I possibly can to help. These people need it.”
Home is still where Bailey’s heart is.
“I know people personally in Dresden who are dealing with a difficult situation,” she said. “That’s just my nature, to always want to help people. I would do the same thing if something happened in Quincy.”
Bailey said she can’t thank people enough for their contributions and generosity in the wake of last weekend’s horrific storms.
“People have been amazing,” she said. “They didn’t have to help, but they’ve really stepped up. All of the support, it’s been incredible to see.”
