INDIANAPOLIS – Tionne Harris passed for a school-record 503 yards as the Quincy Hawks staged a furious second-half rally.
But the visiting Hawks came up just short in a 52-38 setback to No. 20 Indianapolis in Great Lakes Valley Conference football play Saturday night.
QU fell to 4-4 on the season after winning its previous two games.
Down 42-10 at the half, Quincy battled back as Harris led the charge.
The Hawks actually pulled within a touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Harris hit Hans Wisnewski for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter before a wild fourth period followed.
Quincy trailed 42-17 entering the final quarter, but still had its chances.
After an Indianapolis field goal, Harris fired back-to-back scoring passes to Wisnewski and Angel Ruiz.
QU’s Jackson Connell followed with a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.
That brought the Hawks within 45-38 with more than nine minutes still left in the game.
Quincy had one final opportunity before Harris had a pass intercepted in the red zone to give the Greyhounds the ball back.
Indianapolis then scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run by JaQuan Buchanan with 3:41 left to clinch the 52-38 victory.
Harris is now third all-time in career passing for the Hawks with 5,571 yards. He has passed for 2,347 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Quincy's Paul Sullivan Jr. caught 12 passes in Saturday’s game.
The Hawks are scheduled to return home Saturday against Truman State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.