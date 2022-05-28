SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Quincy University baseball team's 2022 season came to a close Saturday afternoon with a 10-8 loss to Illinois-Springfield in Game 3 of the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional.
The Hawks' late-game rally came up just short as the Prairie Stars hit three homers in the eighth to help seal the deal.
The two teams split the first two games of the super-regional with Quincy winning Game 1 20-6 on Friday and UIS winning Game 2 10-4.
With the loss, the Hawks end their season with a record of 37-24, missing out on the D-II College World Series in Cary, N.C.
