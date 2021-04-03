KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in three road trips this season, the Quincy University women’s soccer team made it home without experiencing any travel issues.
It also came home with two victories.
Quincy completed its weekend sweep by scoring twice in the first half Saturday afternoon and making the lead last in a 2-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over Rockhurst at Bourke Field. It came on the heels of Thursday night’s 1-0 overtime victory at William Jewell in which Quincy scored its first road goal of the season.
The momentum and excitement provided by Lauren Crane’s 94th-minute goal carried over to Saturday.
“Rockhurst is a good team, but we showed up,” QU coach Samuel Thomas said. “I’m very, very happy.”
It helped to make it home without incident.
The first weekend of the season, the tailpipe fell off the bus taking Quincy to play at Maryville and Lindenwood. When it traveled to Southern Indiana and Indianapolis, the bus hit a hawk on the highway and cracked the windshield.
Coincidentally, Quincy went 0-2-2 with no goals scored on those two trips combined.
No bus issues, three goals scored and two victories made for a more enjoyable weekend.
“We’re taking it all in stride,” Thomas said with a chuckle.
Quincy (6-3-2) wasted no time taking control against Rockhurst. In the fourth minute, QU’s Lauren Crane delivered a corner kick into the box where senior forward Maddie Bauer headed inches wide of the post and into the side netting.
In the 10th minute, Crane had another corner kick and played a similar ball into the box. Bauer headed this one off the crossbar and it ricocheted down into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
“It was a beautifully timed header for her,” Thomas said. “Goal scorers find a way, and she was in the right spot at the right time two plays in a row. You put her in front of goal enough times it’s going to go in.”
In the 35th minute, Quincy doubled its lead. Grace Ledbetter played a ball into the box which Riley Hayes won and slipped a shot into the goalmouth that appeared to cross the goal line. However, the Rockhurst goalkeeper collected it, but it appeared her feet were on the line but her upper body was in the goal with the ball.
“The ref didn’t give us the goal,” Thomas said. “The linesman called him over and then they gave it.”
It was the result of Hayes’ pressure and persistence.
“She’s so quick and she anticipates everything in the attacking third,” Thomas said.
It made her a nuisance in both games.
“She had defenders on their heels for 180 minutes,” Thomas said.
Quincy’s defense wasn’t on its heels at all. It limited Rockhurst to one shot on goal.
“We’re absolutely thrilled with how the team played,” Thomas said.