SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Quincy University baseball team dropped Game 2 of the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional on Saturday afternoon.
The University of Illinois Springfield rallied from an early deficit to down the Hawks 10-4.
The UIS win forced a deciding third game late Saturday afternoon.
The winner of the Super Regional advances to the D-II World Series beginning June 4 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
Quincy dropped to 37-23 while the Prairie Stars improved to 47-9.
The Hawks last made the DII Series in 2017.
QU won the opening game of the Super Regional by a 20-6 score on Friday.
In Saturday’s matchup, the Hawks struck first by scoring a pair of runs in the second inning.
Luke Napleton scored on a wild pitch before teammate Nolan Wosman delivered an RBI single.
QU’s Brock Boynton belted a solo homer to make it 3-0 in the second.
The Prairie Stars came back with a five-run third inning to take the lead. Zion Pettigrew hit a three-run home run and Kal Youngquist followed with a two-run homer.
UIS added two more runs in the fifth to extend its lead to 7-3.
Napleton led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run for Quincy to cut the lead to 7-4.
Youngquist added a solo home run in the ninth.
