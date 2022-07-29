LEBANON, Ill. – The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced that the Quincy University football team, receiving 14 points, was picked to finish sixth in the 2022 GLVC preseason poll, which was released Friday during the tenth annual GLVC Football Kickoff in Lebanon, Ill.

The University of Indianapolis, the seven-time champion, was selected to win the GLVC Championship. The Greyhounds received six of the possible seven first-place votes.

