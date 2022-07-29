LEBANON, Ill. – The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced that the Quincy University football team, receiving 14 points, was picked to finish sixth in the 2022 GLVC preseason poll, which was released Friday during the tenth annual GLVC Football Kickoff in Lebanon, Ill.
The University of Indianapolis, the seven-time champion, was selected to win the GLVC Championship. The Greyhounds received six of the possible seven first-place votes.
The Hawks look to build off the explosive offense from last fall, which averaged 35 points per game (ranked second in the GLVC) and over 400 yards per game (ranked third in the GLVC). They will be led by junior quarterback, Tionne Harris, who threw for 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns.
In the backfield, the Hawks will have more experience at tailback with Tremayne Lee and Taylor Temple. Both Lee and Temple rushed for 680 yards apiece and totaled seven touchdowns. The receiving core see AJ Hardin, back for another year has he collected 45 catches for 807 yards and nine touchdowns.
The recent Shrine Bowl 100 list member, BJ Wilson, will help anchor the offensive line. Mario Rowland and Cade Cameron will also help provide protection as the line looks to improve on the 35 sacks given up last fall.
The Hawk defense will be led by linebacker Peyten Chappel, who finished third in the GLVC with 95 total tackles, despite missing the first two games of the season. A few other key returners for QU include Dale Dambek Jr, Cole Schnettgoecke, Trevon Rhodes and Kenshawn Bragg. This comes after the Hawks led the country in forced turnovers.
The Hawks will open the season at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Glenville State College.
