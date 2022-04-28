QUINCY — Gary Bass is determined to reverse the fortunes of the Quincy University football program.
With spring practice nearing its conclusion, Bass said the Hawks are headed in the right direction. The spring game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at QU Stadium.
“Spring practices have been going really well,” said Bass, who will enter his sixth season as QU’s head coach this fall. “In the spring, the most important thing is coming out injury-free. We’ve stayed healthy and that’s always a huge plus. We’re excited where we are at.”
Quincy returns nine offensive starters and seven on defense from a team that finished a disappointing 4-7 in 2021.
The Hawks featured one of the most prolific offenses in the conference, led by versatile and record-setting quarterback Tionne Harris.
But they also had one of the nation’s worst defenses, ranking 161st out of 163 NCAA Division II programs. They allowed more than 500 yards per game last fall.
Following the 2021 season, Bass made a change and relieved Sean Kelly of his duties as defensive coordinator.
Michael Pannone is now running the Quincy U defense.
“Coach Pannone is one of the most passionate human beings I’ve ever been around and he’s really passionate about his players,” Bass said. “He holds guys accountable, and he is an excellent teacher.”
Bass said the changes on the defensive side of the ball have already been noticeable this spring.
“Installing a new defense has been big for us,” Bass said. “We obviously need to get more stops. We’ve been playing more aggressively, and our guys have tackled really well this spring. We’re getting more guys to the football. We were too slow and tentative last year. We want to play fast and free.”
The return of Harris gives the Hawks plenty of reason for optimism. The mobile 5-foot-10 QB from St. Louis broke the school record for touchdown passes in a season with 26 in 2021. He passed for 2,568 yards as a junior.
Harris also is an elusive runner with excellent scrambling ability.
“Tionne obviously is an explosive player who had a great season throwing the football last season,” Bass said. “He battled some injuries last year and wasn’t full speed, but he still had a heck of a year. He’s back healthy now and we are looking forward to seeing what he does in the fall.”
Harris is protected by one of the most imposing players in the country in senior left tackle B.J. Wilson, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 319 pounds.
Wilson recently traveled to Mankato, Minn., with his coaches to participate in a workout for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.
Wilson is expected to play Saturday in the spring game.
“B.J. is a heck of a prospect and NFL teams already have him on their radar,” Bass said. “He has a seven-foot wing span, and he’s a heck of an athlete for someone his size. His flexibility is unbelievable for a guy that big. And he has a great work ethic and mentality.”
Wilson has already earned his degree from Quincy University in computer science and is now taking master’s courses.
“B.J. is a good student and just a phenomenal kid,” Bass said. “We love having him in our program.”
Quincy University is scheduled to kick off the regular season with back-to-back Thursday night home games.
The Hawks are slated to open against Glenville State on Sept. 1 at QU Stadium before battling Trinity International the following Thursday at home.
Both games are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.
“QU has never had a Thursday night game and we’re going to do it for our first two games,” Bass said. “Night games are awesome, and it will be a really cool atmosphere for us to play in. We’re excited about it. It’s going to be interesting, and it will be fun for our fans to experience.”
For now, Bass is focused on seeing his team finish strong in what has been a productive spring for the Hawks.
“It’s been good to find that normalcy again in the spring after dealing with COVID issues the last couple of years,” Bass said. “We’re really looking forward to the spring game. We obviously want to come out of it healthy.
“Offensively, we want to get in a flow and a good rhythm. And we want to take care of the football. Defensively, we want to keep progressing – our kids have played so well on that side of the ball this spring. We are excited to see what unfolds on Saturday.”
