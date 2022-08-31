Photo of Tionne Harris

Junior quarterback Tionne Harris passed for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for Quincy University.

 FILE PHOTO

QUINCY -- Gary Bass is returning his share of talent in his sixth year as head coach of the Quincy University football team.

The Hawks welcome back 17 starters, including highly touted offensive lineman B.J. Wilson and second team all-conference linebacker Peyten Chappel.

