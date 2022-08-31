QUINCY -- Gary Bass is returning his share of talent in his sixth year as head coach of the Quincy University football team.
The Hawks welcome back 17 starters, including highly touted offensive lineman B.J. Wilson and second team all-conference linebacker Peyten Chappel.
Experience, paired with the team’s discipline, provides Bass with the most excitement he has felt in his 11 years at QU.
“I look at it like this: ‘I got the keys to a Ferrari, just don’t wreck it, Bass,’” the coach said.
The Hawks will begin their upcoming season Thursday against Glenville State College at 6 p.m. at QU Stadium. The Hawks are coming off a 4-7 season that saw QU finish third worst in total defense in Division II.
However, after promoting linebackers coach Michael Pannone to defensive coordinator, Bass feels good about this year’s defense.
“The biggest thing for (Pannone) is he doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel,” Bass said. “It’s a thing where you can’t have 47,000 different answers to things because if you get past so many numbers, the game’s probably already over.”
Chappel also feels good about his team’s new-look defense. The 6-foot senior captain led the Hawks last season in tackles with 95 and interceptions with five last.
“I think confidence is the biggest difference from last year to this year,” Chappel said. “An opposing offense is going to see a bunch of defensive players that are flying around, making plays, playing confident out there and that’s what they got to look out for.”
The Quincy defense will also return eight other starters, including senior defensive back Melvin Brock and junior linebacker Trevon Rhodes. The Hawks also added sophomore defensive back transfer Joseph Webb from D-2 powerhouse Northwest Missouri State.
The QU offense returns eight starters from last season, including junior quarterback Tionne Harris and senior wide receiver A.J. Hardin. Harris passed for 2,568 yards with 31 all-purpose touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Hardin led the Hawks in receiving last season with 45 grabs for 807 yards along with nine touchdowns. While Hardin will see a lot of familiar faces around him, he says what stands out most about this team is its brotherhood.
“These are people I’d go down a dark alley with,” Hardin said. “The real family aspect, it’s always been like that though, win or lose, we got each other’s back.”
The Hawks will return a big piece on the offensive line with Wilson coming back for his fifth and final season in Quincy.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson has received attention from a number of NFL teams and has been added to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl watch lists.
“It feels a little bit unreal,” Wilson said. "Especially during fall camp with teams coming in and visiting, now it’s starting to feel more and more real.”
As Bass enters another season with the Hawks, he feels optimistic about this team, noting their maturity.
“Good or average teams are coach-led, great teams are player-led, and this is the first time of my 11 years of being here that it is a player-led team,” Bass said. “We’ve got a lot of depth, we got a lot of good young men on this team, great character, work ethic, toughness,”
“All in all, I’m really excited about Sept. 1.”
