CALEDONIA, Mich. – The Quincy University baseball team lost a heartbreaker in the opening game of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.
But they stormed back with a vengeance.
The Hawks earned their third straight victory after a crushing loss Thursday, holding off Davenport 9-7 to win a regional baseball title Saturday afternoon.
Quincy improved to 36-23 overall with the clutch win at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.
The Hawks advance to next weekend’s super regional.
"Our kids showed so much resiliency and fight all weekend," QU coach Matt Schissel said. "They really battled and came through. I'm really proud of these guys. It was a great performance."
QU right-hander Alex Pribyl allowed a single and a walk to start the bottom of the ninth inning, but he recovered to record three consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Pribyl fired his glove in the air after recording the final out before his teammates ran to the middle of the field to celebrate.
Quincy’s Lance Logsdon delivered an RBI double in the top of the ninth to break a 7-7 tie. Sebastian Martinez later singled to left field to plate Logsdon.
