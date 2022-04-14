Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A few clouds. Low 39F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.