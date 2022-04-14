QUINCY — Heavy metal was the order of the day Thursday at wind-swept QU Stadium as the host Hawks walloped five home runs — including three in a nine-run third inning — en route to a 14-4 victory over the University of Indianapolis.
The win lifted the Hawks’ overall record to 18-13, 9-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Sophomore catcher Luke Napleton of LaGrange, Ill., deposited a pair of round-trippers over the fence. His two-run homer in the third put the Hawks ahead 6-2, and his two-run homer in the seventh accounted for the 11th and 12th runs for QU.
Napleton leads QU in home runs with 12, and runs batted in with 40. His 2-for-4 day at the plate raised his season average to .340.
“The wind was blowing out and we hit some line drives,” Napleton said. “We’ve been putting some runs on the board lately, and we’re on the right path. We’re hitting the ball, and we have the pitching to back it up.”
The Hawks have scored 47 runs in their last four games, a stat that first-year head coach Matt Schissel couldn’t help but smile about.
“We did a good job of staying with the off-speed pitches today,” Schissel said, “and any time you put fourteen (14) on the board, you’re bound to have a good day.”
Napleton wasn’t the only offensive standout for the Hawks. Among the others:
- Shortstop Gino D’Alessio delivered a three-run home run to close out the third inning;
- Designated hitter Dayson Croes homered in the first and laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases with no outs in the third;
- Second baseman Kade Burns doubled and scored in the third, and singled and scored in the seventh;
- Right fielder Zach Parks smacked a two-run homer in third.
Meanwhile, senior pitcher Spencer Walker went about earning his sixth victory against one loss by limiting the Greyhounds to four hits over six innings. He struck out five, walked two and induced the visitors into nine ground outs – one of them the hard way.
With two outs in the top of the fourth and a runner on first base, Indianapolis third baseman Armen Torosian lined a one-hopper back at the mound that struck Walker on his leg. He quickly recovered to get the assist, and then sprinted to the dugout to a warm welcome from his teammates.
“You have to stay with the play in a situation like that,” Walker said. “I had to show them that he didn’t hit me that hard.”
Walker continued his pitching and fielding prowess in the bottom of the fifth when he retired the side singlehandedly on two assists and a pop fly put-out.
“Yeah, that was a good inning,” the 6-foot right-hander said. “I gave the guys a bit of a scare (in the second) when they scored twice but then I was able to start locating my fastball down in the zone, and mixed it up well with my breaking pitch and changeup.”
The loss dropped the University of Indianapolis to 15-18 overall, 7-6 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday (first game at noon) and then conclude the series with a single game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.