QUINCY – The Quincy University Hawks waited a long time for this opportunity.
And multi-talented senior Mattison Norris made sure QU’s magical volleyball season would continue.
Norris delivered an assortment of booming right-handed spikes as Quincy’s NCAA tournament volleyball debut was a smashing success.
Norris finished with 15 kills as the top-seeded Hawks swept No. 8 Northern Michigan 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 in an NCAA Division II Midwest Regional quarterfinal.
“We had a blast out there – we had a tremendous crowd and we really fed off their energy,” Norris said. “They gave us a great boost and we were ready to go. It was an exciting night and we came to play.”
Playing in front of an enthusiastic packed house Thursday night at Pepsi Arena, Quincy came out strong.
And the Hawks (28-2), making their first NCAA appearance, advanced to face No. 5 seed University of Missouri St. Louis in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal.
“I’m really proud of this group,” QU coach Mark Jones said. “They definitely played really well as a team and took charge early in the match. A lot of preparation went into this and they executed the game plan well.”
The Hawks defeated UMSL three sets to one during the regular season. The teams tied for the conference title.
Northern Michigan finished 23-9 overall.
Quincy came out firing behind the raucous home crowd in the first set. The Hawks scored 13 of the first 16 points en route to prevailing 25-19.
Norris collected five kills and senior Emily Rehagen four in the opening set.
“We have worked so hard to get to this point,” Norris said. “We’ve done all the work – now we just get to play and have fun and enjoy the game we’re supposed to love.”
QU led 9-6 in the second set before Emma Wijnbergen stuffed a NMU spike attempt. She followed by hammering a kill on the next point.
That ignited a 4-0 run before the Hawks pulled away to win the set 25-17.
The Wildcats responded to take a 5-2 lead in the third set, but Quincy rebounded to take a 9-8 lead on a vicious spike by the 5-foot-10 Norris.
The Hawks scored the final five points to clinch the first-round victory.
Freshman Alice Pavan connected on a runner before serving out the match.
Senior Makayla Knoblauch closed it out with a tip as the huge crowd erupted.
The Hawks huddled while jumping up and down in celebration of its first NCAA tournament win in school history.
Knoblauch finished with 32 assists and Rehagen had 11 kills.
“It was an amazing feeling to be back at home playing in Pepsi again,” Knoblauch said. “It was an exciting atmosphere, and the crowd was really behind us. Hopefully, we can do it again (on Friday). I can’t wait.”
“We made history tonight,” Rehagen said. “We are going to try and make it as far as we can. We’re ready to keep going.”
