QUINCY – The Quincy University Hawks were in complete control.
The top-seeded Hawks built a sizeable lead in the third set and seemingly had all of the momentum.
But that came to a screeching halt in the NCAA Midwest Regional volleyball semifinals.
The University of Missouri St. Louis Tritons stormed back to win the third set en route to prevailing Friday night at Pepsi Arena.
Fifth-seeded UMSL (23-6) earned a 25-15, 18-25, 27-25, 25-14 win.
“Give credit to UMSL – they played a great match,” QU coach Mark Jones said. “I’m really proud of our team. Our players really fought and battled, and they played their hearts out.
“The effort was there, and we were definitely prepared. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
The Tritons advance to face No. 3 seed Ferris State (25-9) in Saturday night’s regional championship match.
Quincy (28-3) was making its first NCAA appearance and earned its first postseason win in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal win over Northern Michigan.
“We had an amazing season,” Jones said. “These girls accomplished so much, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they gave in helping us build this program.”
The Hawks defeated UMSL during the regular season. The teams tied for the league title.
The visiting Tritons came out strong in the opening set Friday behind three-time conference player of the year Charlotte Richards.
UMSL bolted to an early 15-8 lead before prevailing 25-15.
Quincy came right back in the second set as Emily Rehagen, Mattison Norris and Alice Pavan took control with superb play at the net.
The Hawks built a 17-12 lead before earning a 25-18 victory in set 2.
“We knew we could come back,” Rehagen said. “We played together and got some momentum going. Everything started clicking for us.”
QU carried the momentum over to the third set, grabbing leads of 10-5 and 17-11.
The scrappy Tritons battled back, but Quincy still had set point at 24-23.
UMSL hung tough, rallying to win the set 27-25 on a block by Trysta Foster.
“That obviously was a huge point in the match,” Jones said. “Their setter did a great job. And they made some big swings and some big plays.”
The Hawks were unable to recover from the stunning setback, falling behind 11-2 in the fourth set.
Pavan led Quincy with 14 kills and Emma Wijnbergen had 13 kills.
Norris finished her brilliant career with 12 kills and Rehagen had 11.
“We never backed down and we never quit,” Norris said. “I had trust in my team and confidence we could win this. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top, and they played a very good game.”
Senior Makayla Knoblauch dished out 47 assists for the Hawks.
“This program has come a long way and I’m so proud to be part of this team,” Knoblauch said. “We’ve accomplished so much, and it means a lot to play for Coach Jones and alongside these great teammates.”
Lexie Rang led UMSL with 22 kills. Richards and Hailey Flowers had 17 kills apiece.
Quincy coaches and players high-fived, hugged and waved to the Pepsi Arena fans following the match that ended its historic season.
“We had a heck of a run,” Jones said. “It’s going to be tough to say goodbye to these great seniors. They did an outstanding job, and they will be missed.”
