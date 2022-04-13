QUINCY -- It was not the ideal start to the weekend for the Quincy Hawks.
“We had a long bus ride to Lewis,” QU coach Matt Schissel said. “When we got there, it was 32 degrees and it was raining. And we didn’t come out ready to play.”
The Hawks suffered an 8-7 setback last Friday, but they rebounded to win the final three games of last weekend’s college baseball series.
“We really came back strong and that was a great sign for our club,” Schissel said. “We have some momentum now and we want to keep it going.”
Quincy University (17-13 overall, 8-4 in GLVC) returns to the field when it plays host to Indianapolis (15-17, 7-5) on Thursday through Saturday at QU Stadium.
The series is scheduled to start with a noon matchup Thursday followed by a doubleheader Friday and a single game Saturday.
“Indy is always a good club,” Schissel said. “It will be a good matchup and we need to be ready to go for that first game.”
Schissel said the Grayhounds feature an excellent pitcher in sophomore Xavier Rivas.
“Rivas is their Game 2 starter, and he has pitched really well for them,” Schissel said. “He leads the league in a lot of statistical categories.”
Quincy plans to start Spencer Walker on the mound in Game 1 of the series Thursday. Walker is 5-1 with a 3.73 earned-run average.
Jay Hammel is scheduled to pitch Game 2 followed by Griffin Kirn and Mike McDonough.
“Our pitching was very good – we only allowed six runs in the last three games against Lewis,” Schissel said. “And our bullpen is also much improved. We have a good offense. If our pitchers can keep us in the game, we can be successful.”
Hammel is 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA. He has struck out 48 batters in 43-plus innings.
“Jay has been really consistent,” Schissel said. “He gives us six to seven good innings, and gives us a chance to win.”
Kirn has made a strong return. He is 3-1 this season.
“Griffin came back into the rotation and had a no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings against Lewis,” Schissel said. “He did a great job. That is more than we could ask for.”
Quincy third baseman Nolan Wosman played a key role in the road series against Lewis.
The junior was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after hitting three home runs while raising his batting average from .214 to .289.
Wosman went a perfect 5-for-5 in Friday’s win. He accounted for seven RBIs and 10 runs in the series.
“Nolan scuffled at the beginning of the season, but he swung the bat really well last weekend,” Schissel said. “His approach at the plate has been much better. Hopefully, he can carry the momentum into the rest of the season.”
The Hawks outscored Lewis 42-14 last weekend, including lopsided wins of 13-0 and 18-4.
“We are starting to hit our stride,” Schissel said. “Those three wins at Lewis were big. Overall, I like where we are on the mound and where we are offensively. We’re looking forward to getting back out there this weekend.”
