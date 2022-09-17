NORTH CANTON, Ohio – The Quincy University football team was coming off a 53-point performance.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
NORTH CANTON, Ohio – The Quincy University football team was coming off a 53-point performance.
But the Hawks were held to just two first-half points in their first road game Saturday afternoon at Walsh University.
Quincy’s potent offensive attack finally found its groove, scoring 26 second-half points to rally for a 28-13 win over the Cavaliers.
The Hawks won their second straight game to improve to 2-1. Walsh dropped to 0-3.
Quincy trailed 10-2 after the first 30 minutes before its big-play offense started clicking.
QU quarterback Tionne Harris connected with Angel Ruiz on a 74-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter.
The Hawks then grabbed the lead, 11-10, on a 35-yard Drew Lenzen field goal before Walsh regained the lead on Charles Hanchett’s 31-yard boot.
Quincy responded to grab the lead for good when Lenzen hit from 22 yards. That boosted the Hawks to a 14-13 lead late in the third quarter.
QU then put the game away late in the contest. Harris ran 15 yards for a TD before Tremayne Lee broke loose on a game-sealing 43-yard scoring run.
Harris passed for 221 yards and one score. He also ran for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Lee paced the Quincy ground attack with 69 yards rushing.
Peyton Chappel led the Hawks defensively. He had 12 tackles, including three for loss. He also returned an interception 42 yards.
QU returns home to face Ashland University in its homecoming game on Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at QU Stadium.
