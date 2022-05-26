SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Quincy University Hawks are still playing baseball.
And they are still having fun.
After an up-and-down regular season, Quincy is hitting its stride at the most opportune time.
The Hawks captured an NCAA Division II regional title last weekend.
And now they just stand two wins from the DII World Series. The Hawks made the Series in 2017.
“Our guys are playing for each other, and it shows with how well they are playing,” QU coach Matt Schissel said. “There are only 16 teams left in the country and we are one of them. I told our team to not take this for granted and enjoy it.”
QU will face a strong challenge in this weekend’s Midwest Super-Regional.
The Hawks (36-23) will battle a familiar foe in the University of Illinois Springfield. The Great Lakes Valley Conference rivals are scheduled to meet Friday and Saturday at UIS.
Friday’s opening game is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Springfield.
The winner of the Super-Regional advances to the D-II World Series beginning June 4 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
UIS owns a sparkling 46-8 overall record and has won 10 straight games. Three of the losses came to Quincy University.
The Hawks took three of four games from the Prairie Stars during a weekend series March 25-27 at QU Stadium.
Quincy lost to UIS 16-3 in the conference title game May 15.
“We obviously know each other well,” Schissel said. “We won the series during the regular season. But they are a much different team now than we played early in the year. And so are we.
“UIS obviously is very good – they are a well-rounded team. They can pitch, they can hit, and they can field. It will be a great challenge for us.”
The Hawks will continue with their same pitching rotation of Spencer Walker, Jay Hammel and Griffin Kirn.
Walker (9-1, 3.09 earned-run average) has been the ace of the staff and Hammel (9-2, 3.33 ERA) has excelled as the No. 2 starter. Kirn has a 6-4 record.
“Our starters did a great job in the regional,” Schissel said. “They’ve kept us in games and given us a chance to win.”
The Hawks feature a prolific offense that combined to score 41 runs in the four regional games.
Luke Napleton leads the potent QU offense. He’s batting .329 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Teammate Dayson Croes is batting .348 with 10 home runs and 62 RBIs.
Lance Logsdon is batting .307 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs while Nolan Wosman hits at a .317 clip with 13 home runs and 46 driven in.
Quincy also has offensive standouts in Gino D’Alessio (.366 batting average), Sebastian Martinez (.353) and Brock Boynton (.327).
“We have an offense that can put up some runs,” Schissel said. “Our guys have been swinging the bats well.”
The Hawks suffered a crushing extra-inning loss in the first game of the regional before rattling off three straight wins to capture the title.
“We’ve had some big wins and big losses,” Schissel said. “It was special how our players came back in the regional. They weren’t ready to be done and they kept battling. I couldn’t ask for much more from them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.