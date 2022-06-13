QUINCY – The Quincy University softball team has found its new head coach.
Cathy Monroe will be the program’s 10th head coach, Quincy Athletic Director Josh Rabe announced Monday morning.
“Coach Monroe is the right person to lead our program,” Rabe said in a press release. “She is a tireless worker and has the vision necessary to advance the softball program. The future of Hawk softball is bright!!”
Monroe has spent the previous seven seasons leading the Missouri S&T softball team. She led the Miners to a 2018 GLVC tournament berth and three 20-win seasons.
Monroe is a veteran in the college softball scene as she played four seasons at Truman State between 1999-2002 and earned team captain honors in 2002.
After coaching at Lutheran High School South in St. Louis, Monroe returned to Truman State to serve as an assistant coach for nine seasons in 2006.
For the 114-win head coach, she said the head coaching position at QU felt like the right opportunity for her.
“I’ve always liked the town of Quincy,” Monroe said. “I’m excited about the town, I got to know more about the university when I went through the interviewing process and really liked some of the things they’re doing there.”
Monroe said she likes how Quincy gives its athletes one-on-one attention and helps them reach their goals, which Monroe also hopes to achieve as head coach. Monroe also said she was impressed with Rabe and his work and others in the athletic department.
Along with being there for her athletes, Monroe said she hopes to get the Hawks to the GLVC tournament regularly and qualify for NCAA tournaments. Quincy has not reached the conference tournament since 2013 and hasn’t qualified for an NCAA tournament since 2011.
“(I want to) try to finish in that top-eight of the conference, hopefully we’re higher than eight. I think that’s possible,” Monroe said. “I know names and played against a lot of the players but to know them on a more personal level will give me a better idea of exactly what we have.”
Now as Monroe is set to take the helm at QU, the newest Quincy Hawk looks to put together a team that plays the game the right way.
“I would hope (fans) would see a team that is working hard on the field that has fight,” Monroe said. “(I hope the team would) have lots of respect being shown for all people at the game.”
