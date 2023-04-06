QUINCY -- Quincy University announced the hiring of Courtney Boyd as its new women's basketball head coach on Thursday.
Boyd had served as the women's basketball head coach at Clarke University in Dubuque since 2017, as well as the assistant athletic director since 2022.
QU President Brian McGee said Boyd is the right coach for the future of the program.
"At Quincy University, championship caliber play and postseason success are part of our history and tradition in women's basketball," McGee said. "Today, we take a big step forward in returning to that tradition of success by naming Courtney Boyd as our head women's basketball coach. A native of the Tri-State region, Coach Boyd is an extraordinary leader, a proven winner, a national coach of the year and a national champion."
Boyd went 155-42 overall at Clarke, with her team appearing in the NAIA National Tournament each of the past five seasons.
During the 2022-23 season, Boyd led Clarke to a 33-4 record and finished as NAIA National Champions.
"In collegiate women's basketball, each year only seven head coaches can call themselves a national champion and we just hired one of them," said QU athletic director Josh Rabe. "Coach Boyd's resume speaks for itself, but it is her personality and values that are what we look for at Quincy University. We welcome her and her family with open arms and look forward to her championship leadership, leading current and future Hawks on the hardwood."
Boyd grew up in Keokuk, and helped Keokuk place second in the 2005 Class 3-A girls basketball state tournament.
Boyd went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Dixie State University and a master's degree in educational leadership at Augusta University.
While at Dixie State, Boyd was a two-year starting point guard and team captain for the women's basketball team.
Prior to joining Clarke University, Boyd served as the associate head women's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She also served in numerous coaching roles at AIB College of Business in Des Moines, Augusta University in Georgia and Grand View University in Des Moines.
Boyd thanked both McGee and Rabe for the opportunity to lead Quincy University's program.
"Being able to come back to a university that I watched dominate in women's basketball as a kid is an exciting feeling," Boyd said. "I am ready to build on the tradition of QU women's basketball and can't wait to share my passion for the game and the growth of young women with the Quincy community."
