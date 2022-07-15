QUINCY -- B.J. Wilson grew up in St. Louis with dreams of playing in the NBA.
He could have never envisioned where his athletic journey would take him.
Wilson arrived at Quincy University as a tight end, but he has transformed into an elite lineman who has landed on the radar of National Football League teams.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson, a two-time all-conference left tackle for the Hawks, worked out this past spring for the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams also have shown interest in the QU senior.
“It’s exciting to have NFL teams looking at me – it’s unreal,” Wilson said. “It’s awesome to have an opportunity to show teams what I can do. I know the NFL is a real possibility and that’s what I am working toward.”
Not bad for a guy who grew up passionate about another sport.
“Basketball was my first true love,” he said. “I always liked football, and I felt that way when I came here to go to college. When I started playing on the offensive line, it was a big adjustment at first. But once I became comfortable on the O-line, that’s when I really fell in love with football.”
Wilson’s hoops background has served him well on the football field.
“My basketball experience helps me a ton in football,” he said. “I learned how to move my feet really well in basketball, and that helps with my mobility in football. And I developed a lot of my quickness from basketball.”
Wilson was selected to the Shrine Bowl 1000 list earlier this week. That list includes players who will be considered for the college all-star game and the 2023 NFL Draft.
He is one of just 29 players from the NCAA Division II level and the only athlete from the Great Lakes Valley Conference to land a spot on the prestigious list.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for all of the time and hard work that I’ve put in,” Wilson said. “It is definitely exciting to be included on that list. It puts my name out there and hopefully it will open more doors for me.”
Wilson started at left tackle last season for a Hawks team that excelled offensively but struggled defensively. Quincy finished with a 4-7 record despite lighting up the scoreboard with its prolific offensive attack.
“We have a more experienced team, and we have some talented players,” Wilson said. “We know we can put points on the board. We had a good offense that averaged 35 points per game last year.”
Wilson’s main role is providing protection for versatile quarterback Tionne Harris, who returns to direct the QU offense.
“Tionne is back and he’s healthy,” Wilson said. “He is a gunslinger, and he can throw the ball a long way. He’s also a really good scrambler who is an excellent runner.”
Wilson said the Hawks have high hopes this season, and the defense made significant progress during spring practice under new coordinator Michael Pannone.
“Our defense is looking very good,” Wilson said. “They’ve really turned it around.”
Quincy head coach Gary Bass said Wilson possesses numerous attributes that would translate well to the next level.
“B.J. is a heck of a prospect and NFL teams already have him on their radar,” Bass said. “He has a seven-foot wingspan, and he’s a heck of an athlete for someone his size. His flexibility is unbelievable for a guy that big. And he has a great work ethic and mentality.”
Wilson has already earned his degree from Quincy University in computer science. He graduated with an impressive 3.36 grade-point average.
Wilson is now taking master’s courses as he prepares for his final collegiate season.
“B.J. is a good student and just a phenomenal young man,” Bass said. “We love having him in our program.”
For now, Wilson’s focus is on his final fall at Quincy University.
The Hawks open with back-to-back Thursday night home games on Sept. 1 and 8.
“I’m really excited to play the first two games at night,” Wilson said. “It will be a different experience and it is going to be fun. We are really looking forward to it. We have high hopes for this season.”
