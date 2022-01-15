QUINCY – Ryan Hellenthal was looking for a spark.
And he received one.
Hellenthal changed his starting lineup and the move paid significant early dividends.
His Quincy Hawks raced to an early double-digit lead.
But as has been the case numerous times this season, Quincy University was unable to put its men’s basketball opponent away.
Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Lindenwood hung around and eventually took the lead in an 80-77 road win Saturday afternoon at Pepsi Arena.
Quincy fell to 9-8 overall and 2-5 in league play.
“We just lost our focus and they got going offensively,” Hellenthal said. “When we got the lead to seven or nine, we needed to put them away and we just didn’t do it. We need to defend for a complete game.
“I thought our focus and consistency wasn’t where it needed to be, especially in the second half.”
The Hawks lost to Lindenwood (6-8, 2-4) for the second time this season.
The Lions had lost six straight games before Saturday with their last win coming over Quincy at home in early December.
QU bolted to a 34-20 lead in the opening half Saturday as guard Charles Callier led the way.
Callier drained three early buckets before hitting all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Lindenwood countered with a 13-2 run to draw within 36-33 at the break.
The Hawks started fast again in the second half, stretching their lead to 49-40 when Callier hit a pair of free throws.
But the Lions continued to hang around. They took their first lead since 5-4 when Brandon Suggs tipped in a miss to make it 69-67 with 2:29 left.
Lindenwood built the lead to 74-67 before Quincy cut it to 76-75 on two more Callier free throws with 8.5 seconds left.
Lindenwood’s Romelo Burrell then hit two free throws before Mark Bradshaw’s long 3-point attempt was off target as time expired.
“We have to be able to fight through adversity,” Hellenthal said. “I need to do a better job coaching these guys so they can fight through these situations. We can’t have the breakdowns we are having – that’s killing us in these close games.”
Burrell had a huge second half, finishing with a game-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Callier led the Hawks with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Stamps and Nate Shockey added 13 points apiece. Malik Hardmon and Paul Zilinskas had 11 each for Quincy.
Callier, Stamps and Zilinskas excelled while being inserted into the starting lineup.
“We are looking for guys that want to bring some juice to the floor,” Hellenthal said. “I was not pleased with how we started the last couple of games. It wasn’t a lineup issue for us today. It was a defensive issue. We weren’t able to get the stops we needed.”
