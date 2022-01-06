QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s basketball team has shown a penchant for bouncing back well after tough losses.
And the Hawks rebounded from a heartbreaking setback with one of their best performances of the season.
Quincy came through down the stretch, knocking off Southwest Baptist 73-69 Thursday night at Pepsi Arena.
QU improved to 9-6 overall and 2-3 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. SBU fell to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
“This was a great bounce-back win for us,” Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal said on his postgame radio show. “I’m exhausted – it was a heck of a game. Our guys really defended. I’m just really pleased with how we guarded. We brought it and we were able to finish.”
The Hawks led 70-63 after Jamaurie Coakley hit two clutch free throws with 33.6 seconds left.
Southwest Baptist came back with a 3 to draw within 70-66 with 24.3 seconds to go.
Coakley came back to drain two more charity shots to make it 72-66 with 23 seconds left.
The Hawks led 31-25 at the half before keeping it rolling in the second 20 minutes en route to securing a pivotal win.
Coakley led QU with 13 points, five assists and four rebounds.
“Jamaurie played poised,” Hellenthal said. “He really came through.”
Teammates Mark Bradshaw Jr. and Silas Crisler added 10 points apiece.
Quincy is scheduled to play at William Jewell on Saturday.
“Our effort was excellent tonight,” Hellenthal said. “I’m proud of our guys. We need to stay focused and follow it up with another good performance on Saturday.”
QU women fall
The Quincy University women suffered a 75-63 setback to Southwest Baptist on Thursday night at home.
The Hawks dropped to 4-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
QU’s Beth Matas Martin returned to the lineup and led her team with 15 points.
Dami Adeyinka added 13 points for the Hawks and Regan Loconte chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
Quincy is scheduled to play at William Jewell on Saturday.
