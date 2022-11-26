QUINCY – The Hawks welcomed the preseason conference favorite and No. 20 ranked University of Indianapolis Greyhounds to Pepsi Arena for their conference opener.
QU was able to hold onto its lead late and upset the Greyhounds by the score of 62-57.
This is the program’s first win for the Hawks over a ranked opponent since February of 2020 when they defeated the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The Greyhounds jumped out to an 8-0 lead two minutes into the contest. The Hawks followed that up with a six point run to cut the margin to two. A 12-2 run by the Hawks gave them the 30-25 lead with 1:52 left in the opening half. Paul Zilinskas and Solomon Gustafson led the Hawks with 7 points apiece in the first half. QU would take a two point advantage into the locker room, after not letting the Greyhounds get to the free throw line once in the half.
In the opening five minutes of the 2nd half, the lead changed hands seven times as neither team could keep it for an extended period of time. The Hawks went on a 10-0 run that spanned just over 90 seconds of game time. The Greyhounds answered with their own 7-0 run to get the Hawk lead down to a point. QU was able to gain a double digit lead with just over seven minutes remaining as they went on another 10-0 run. Indianapolis cut the lead back down to three with three and a half minutes remaining. Zilinskas and Zion Richardson both hit their free throws in clutch time to help the Hawks seal the win.
The Hawks will continue GLVC play as the Lewis University Flyers come to Pepsi Arena on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
