QUINCY – The Quincy University Men's Basketball program under the direction of Head Coach Steve Hawkins is excited to announce the 2022-23 schedule. The schedule features 28 games, with the home and away games split evenly at 14 apiece.
When asked, the first thing that came to Coach Hawkins mind about the schedule, "I think it's a schedule that's going to challenge us. I don't exactly know what an easy game will look like for this team, but I can't really see one on there."
The Hawks will begin their season by heading east to the GLVC/GMAC Crossover hosted by Cedarville University. On Nov. 11, they will open the season against the Findlay University Oilers. The next day they will play the host squad Cedarville.
Coach Hawkins and the 22-23 Hawks will make his return to Pepsi Arena on Nov. 16 as Hannibal-Lagrange comes across the river for a 7 p.m. tip.
QU will head back out on the road for the Pitt State Thanksgiving Classic in Pittsburg, Kan. for contests against Missouri Southern State and the Gorillas of Pitt State on Nov. 18 and 19.
After a tough opening slate, the Hawks will open Great Lakes Valley Conference play as they welcome the University of Indianapolis to town on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. The Hawks will remain home on Nov. 28 as the Lewis Flyers pay a visit to Pepsi Arena.
As the calendar flips to December, the Hawks will visit the capital city as they take on the Prairie Stars on Dec. 1. Just five days later, they will step out of conference play as Coach Hawkins will take on one of his former assistants from Western Michigan with Grand Valley State coming to Pepsi Arena.
"He's also one of my best friends, he's bounced around and has done a tremendous job," said Hawkins on Cornell Mann, the Grand Valley State head coach.
The road portion of 2022 gets wrapped up with a trip to Drury University on Dec. 10.
On Dec. 17 and 18, the Hawks will host the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic in Pepsi Arena, as they welcome East-West University and Lake Superior State.
"When you talk about holiday hoops, you know, in Quincy, there are certain traditions and to have one of them here… I think that's a great opportunity for our fans to see some basketball and for us to grow as a team," said Hawkins.
After the NCAA Division II holiday break, the Hawks will continue GLVC play on Jan. 5 when they travel down Highway 6 to Kirksville, Mo. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they will travel to William Jewell for a 3 p.m. start.
In the middle of January, the team will enjoy their longest home stretch with three GLVC games in Pepsi Arena. They welcome Rockhurst, last year's regular season champions in Southwest Baptist and Drury University.
On Jan. 19, the Hawks will travel to GLVC tournament champion University of Missouri-St. Louis for a 7:30 p.m. tip. They will then return home for a matchup against the Miners of Missouri S&T on Jan. 21.
Quincy will visit the McKendree University Bearcats on Jan. 26 for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 GLVC Tournament in which the Bearcats won by the score of 77-40. The Hawks will wrap up January with a home game against the Maryville Saints.
As the final stretch of the schedule approaches the Hawks, they will open up the month of February with a road trip to Lewis and UINDY. The Hawks will have their final home stretch starting Feb. 11 with the University of Illinois-Springfield. On Feb. 16, the William Jewell Cardinals will pay a visit to Pepsi Arena. The Hawks will honor their seniors on Feb. 18 against the Truman State Bulldogs.
The regular season will wrap with a road trip to Southwest Baptist and Rockhurst on Feb. 23 and 25 respectively.
The exhibition games will be released at a later date.
