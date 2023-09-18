QUINCY – This past Sunday evening Quincy University held their men’s basketball Annual Tip-Off Banquet in the Pepsi Arena in the QU Health and Fitness Center with a special guest.
This year’s featured guest to speak at the banquet was none other than Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer going into his 29th year as the head men’s basketball coach at Michigan State University, Tom Izzo.
Current men’s head basketball coach for Quincy University Steve Hawkins who just made his return to coaching the Hawks after being the head coach for Western Michigan from 2003-2020 formed a friendship with Izzo during his time coaching in Michigan and invited him to speak with his team and others at their annual banquet.
In a statement made to Quincy University ahead of the banquet, Izzo expressed his gratitude towards Hawkins and excitement of talking to the people of Quincy.
“I’m very excited to help out my longtime friend, Coach Hawk,” said Izzo. “I’m excited to meet and speak with the good people of Quincy. It will be a fun evening.”
Izzo aside from leading the Spartans to a 32-7 record and NCAA National Championship in 2000, he’s helped lead Michigan State to 10 regular-season Big Ten championships, six Big Ten Tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances, eight National Coach of Year awards and 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances a Big Ten record.
Izzo spoke on what the biggest reasons in his eyes for what it takes to be successful coach.
“To win games, to win championships, to try and win national championships and on my level when you are trying to get guys to the NBA, you got to be able to motivate people,” said Izzo. “I think that’s the hardest thing right now because kids have so many distractions like social media so, getting guys to trust you is number one and leading them to the right direction is number two.”
Izzo went on to talk about the issues with coaching today’s youth and the best ways to lead not just young athletes coming into program but also developing young people into adults.
“It’s mostly beyond the X’s and O’s, everybody is a good enough coach with the x’s and o’s,” said Izzo. “The important things are who can lead people and who can motivate people, who can get people to trust them that’s the biggest problem I think we have with our youth today, is everyone is entitled and nobody trusts anybody.”
Izzo’s friend and current head coach of QU basketball, Hawkins will be looking to motivate and lead a group of young men this upcoming season with a mix of young and experienced players.
Hawkins has been a successful division one head coach in his own right. Hawkins’ first stint as the QU basketball coach saw him lead the Hawks to a 137-111 record and three NCAA Division two tournament appearances.
He went on to be the head coach on the Division I level at Western Michigan compiling a 291-262 record with 11 consecutive top three finishes in the Mid-American Conference West (MAC) West division.
Western Michigan had seven 20-win seasons under Hawkins and two NCAA division one tournament appearances.
Hawkins made a statement to Quincy University on the gratitude he felt for the opportunity to come back where things started for him in his coaching career.
“I want to thank President McGee and Athletic Director Rabe for affording me the opportunity to come back to a city and university to come back to a city and university that holds a very special place in my heart,” said Hawkins. “After visiting with both of them, it became evident that we have a shared passion for success.”
Izzo and Hawkins seem to have similar styles of coaching and developing not just good basketball players into great basketball players but also into great men.
Izzo talked about how he’s had to adjust his style while still keeping his same old school tough love, holding his players accountable approach.
“I’ve had a chance to go to the NBA sometimes and I’ve asked Magic (Johnson) does my style work in the NBA and he would say yes and he told me how his former coach Pat Riley was fiery and he was this and that but he would say the real players that want to be champions want to be coached,” said Izzo. “There’s too many guys that just want to be in the limelight and be on television, be able to get a date because they’re starting on a big ten team, so adjust yes, change no, and I think that’s what’s wrong with our world is nobody holds anybody accountable like they used to.”
As expected with how long he’s coach, Izzo has coached several high-profile past and present NBA players that were Spartans under him.
Players such current four-time all-Star and four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, current All-Star, two-time All-Defensive team, 2018-19 All-Rookie and this past year’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year Memphis Grizzlies center and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Other NBA players who have played under Izzo are guys such as Morris Peterson who was the leading scorer on the 2000 championship team, Jason Richardson who was a top five pick in the first round for the Golden State Warriors, long-time All-Star for the Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph, Denzel Valentine who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2016-2021. Current NBA players Miles Bridges and Xavier Tillman also played under Izzo.
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of great moments but my favorite moments is when a player like a Draymond Green, a Valentine who came in and weren’t everyone’s McDonalds All-Americans and you watch them grow and live their dream,” said Izzo. “One of my best friends Steve Mariucci, former coach of the 49ers and Lions, we used to sit there in high school, junior high school and college when we were roommates and talk about what we could do and all of sudden the year I won the national championship. He was playing to go to the Super Bowl and we were like we’ve lived our dreams, now it’s time to help other people live there’s.”
The Spartans are coming off a 21-13 record last season that saw Izzo fall one step short ahead of another final four appearances, losing to Kansas State in the elite eight in a 98-93 overtime thriller. Most of their core is returning such as players such as A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko.
“We’re rated high," said Izzo. "We’re a top 5-7 team but those ranking don’t mean anything. The good thing is we didn’t lose a lot of our guys, we didn’t go through the transfer portal so we don’t have a lot of distractions with new guys trying to fit in. We’re home grown so we got a chance, we’re talented enough, leadership is good if we stay injury free and the coach doesn’t screw the thing up I think we got a chance to be really good and maybe even great.”
Izzo and Hawkins went on to exchange stories, gratitude and the respect they have for each other to the people of Quincy that attended the banquet. Izzo made note on his love for small towns such as Quincy and his excitement towards Hawkins helping QU get back to being a competitive force in division two.
Hawkins’ players for QU men’s basketball had a separate talk with Izzo prior to his media session and talk with everyone else at the banquet as he gave them words of advice and encouragement not just on the court but off the court as well.
Some of QU’s top players going into this season will be players such as Zion Richardson, Paul Zilinskas, Isaiah Foster among other mixes of young and experienced players.
Izzo went on to talk about one of problems he has with today’s college sports being the down sides of the transfer portal seeing it as a hinderance in a student athlete’s development not just in their sport but also with their academic goals and professional goals once their college playing days are over.
He went on to talk about the type of players he wants to bring in to his program as seeing parallels with the type of players Hawkins is trying to bring in during his second stint back with the Hawks.
“To become a player at our program you have to have some talent for sure, but I think I’ve had more guys that came in with less talent and some of the guys that came in with talent we’re kind of entitled," said Izzo. "Which is the problem in today’s world with too many entitled people and I want guys that want to play for not just the name on the back but the name on the front.”
QU men’s basketball is coming off 14-15 record with a 10-10 record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.