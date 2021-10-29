SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Quincy University men's soccer team tied Drury 2-2 Friday.
Quincy broke the seal first with a score in the 35th minute when Spencer Van Nest collected a corner and volleyed it to Jack Rhead who put it away from eight yards out in the bottom right corner as the Hawks took a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Drury tied the game at 1-1 and that score remained heading into the halftime intermission.
Quincy's other top-scoring option this season, Cole Hayes, found the back of the net after he delivered a header to the far post from 10 yards out with the assist coming from Alsadiq Hasan. This gave QU a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute.
However, the Panthers responded again six minutes later to equalize the game at 2-2 in the 72nd minute.
Drury had one more shot on goal in the 89th minute during regulation, but QU was able to make the stop to force overtime.
Neither team had a shot on goal during the first overtime period.
In the second 10-minute overtime frame, Aubrey Reis had a shot in the 102nd minute, but a save was made. QU's Michele Barletta made a stop in the 109th minute, and the score remained tied after two overtime periods.
Barletta made five saves through 110 minutes in between the pipes for the Hawks.
The Hawks will close regular season play on Sunday in Bolivar, Mo., against Southwest Baptist University.
