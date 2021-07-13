QUINCY — Quincy University left-handed pitcher Riley Martin was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Martin was picked up in the sixth round and 184th pick overall, which QU said is the highest draft pick in the school's history.
Martin, 23, was the third player in program history named Great Lakes Valley Conference Student-Athlete of the Year for baseball. He also was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year.
Martin finished the season with a 9-3 and a 3.55 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched. He also led NCAA Division II in strikeouts (152) and strikeouts per nine innings
He also set the QU Single-game, single-season and career strikeout records.
Selected as a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Martin was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year.