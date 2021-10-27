QUINCY — When the St. Louis Cardinals named Oliver Marmol as their new manager on Monday, the announcement offered a special moment for one local baseball fan.
Quincy University President Brian McGee was chairman of the Communications Department at the College of Charleston in South Carolina when Marmol graduated from C of C with a degree in communications in 2007.
“We had 800 majors in the department and although I never taught any classes he was in, I remember meeting him and hearing what an excellent reputation he had around campus,” McGee recalled. “He was a young man who was incredibly poised and had a great presence.”
After batting .327 over three seasons at C of C, Marmol was drafted by St. Louis in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft, two picks ahead of Anthony Rizzo who went on to eventually star with the rival Chicago Cubs.
Marmol spent 2007-10 in the Cardinals minor league system compiling meager .203 batting average, which led to his decision to become a coach and manager. He worked his way through the Cardinals organization before joining the major league team as former manager Mike Schildt’s bench coach.
So on Monday, Marmol filled a lifelong dream when he was named at the Redbirds’ 51st manager. He also is the club’s first minority manager, and at age 35, the youngest manager in the MLB.
“He (Marmol) embodies everything that shows hard work and loyalty can pay off,” said McGee, who added he doesn’t see Marmol’s age as a liability. “As educators we want all of our students to succeed in life and it was pretty clear he had those abilities. He has a presence.”
As an avid baseball fan, McGee marveled at how many successful colleges and universities he had worked at have had successful baseball teams.
McGee said he first became aware of Marmol possibly becoming the Cardinals manager when his Twitter accounts from C of C kept constant speculation and updates throughout the weekend.
“There are a lot of happy people there who are rooting for him,” McGee said.
Ironically, McGee will be rooting for his former student, too — with the exception of 19 games each year.
“I wish him nothing but the best, except when they play the Cubs,” said McGee, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. “With apologies, go Cubbies.”
