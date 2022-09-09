QUINCY -- QU Stadium is quite a historical site.
Built in 1938 as a Works Project Administration project, “The Rock” has been a cornerstone in the history of Quincy.
And this fall, the stadium will hold even more history.
The Quincy University sprint football team will hold its inaugural season beginning Sept. 17 at Fontbonne University.
The team will compete in the Midwest Sprint Football League, a brand-new collegiate sprint football league that is independent and separate from the NCAA.
Sprint football plays under standard football rules, but to focus on speed and agility, it requires all players to weigh 178 pounds or less.
The Hawks will play six games in the six-team league, and will be led by former Unity Payson head football coach Conner McLaughlin.
Quincy won’t be the only team in the MSFL creating history as each of the teams will also play their inaugural seasons this fall. Coaching a brand-new team in a brand-new league presents a unique situation for the first-time collegiate head coach.
“Very rarely do you have the opportunity to start something from scratch and brand new,” McLaughlin said. “Everything we do, every practice, every meeting, every game, every time that we step forward, we’re making history.”
The team held its first-ever team practice Aug. 23 and since then, McLaughlin has been pleased with what he has seen so far.
The team is made up of 45 players, including players from local high schools such as Quincy Notre Dame, Mendon Unity and Pittsfield. Other area schools represented include Illini West, Brown County, Southeastern and Palmyra.
However, there are only six players on the roster above the age of 18, according to McLaughlin.
“They’re young. We told them ‘you have to mature a lot faster in this because we don’t have the ability to have upperclassmen try to teach you how to transition in this world,’” McLaughlin said.
“They’ve done a great job, they really have. They’ve done a phenomenal job so far and those (upperclassmen) that have that maturity have really embraced that role that we told them they were going to have to take.”
Graduate senior center Derek Michelman will be among the upperclassmen that will help lead Quincy’s first-ever sprint football team.
Michelman previously played sprint football at Caldwell University in New Jersey where he earned first-team honors in the Collegiate Sprint Football League his senior year.
“It’s exciting to work with the younger guys , whether it’s teaching techniques or teaching them the mental (side) and roles of the game, trying to get them locked in like that. It’s just great to have a part in that,” Michelman said.
Michelman also likes the way the offense is getting better each day leading up to the season. As for the defense, freshman cornerback Kyson Jackson feels good about the guys around him.
“We all feed off of each other,” Jackson said. “Once I get started, once my safety gets started, once my linebackers get started, one the D-line gets started, everybody’s firing. Once we get fired up together, nobody can really stop us.”
Heading out into a season against unknown teams in an unknown league, McLaughlin is excited to embark on the team’s first season in school history.
“I think our limit is endless, we have the opportunity to set a standard which I think is ridiculously unique,” McLaughlin said. “Not only do we want to set a standard to where other teams have to chase us, but we need to continue to chase ourselves each and every year and be better.”
And the team’s goal? Bring home a championship to Quincy.
“I definitely need a ring this year, we definitely need a ring this year,” Jackson said. “Definitely got the team and the attitude. Together, nobody can really stop us.”
