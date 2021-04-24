QUINCY — So many of the subtle enhancements and sizable projects done to turn QU Stadium into a baseball heaven were born from the ingenuity and craftsmanship of Josh Rabe.
He’s a baseball coach by trade, but a handyman at heart.
“I like to get things done,” he said.
One final project awaits before his coaching career ends and his administrative career begins.
Rabe must hang his own sign.
Saturday, between games of the Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader against Rockhurst, the university administration announced it is retiring the No. 13 Rabe wore as a decorated outfielder in the late 1990s and during his 11-year run as the program’s winningest coach.
A round, black 5-foot sign emblazoned with white letters and numbers reading “RABE 13” along with a framed jersey were presented to Rabe during a ceremony on the QU Stadium infield.
That sign eventually will hang on the left field wall — Rabe played left field for the Hawks from 1998-2000, became the only two-time All-American in program history and reached the big leagues in 2006 with the Minnesota Twins — along with Josh Kinney’s No. 19 and Greg Haake’s No. 23.
Rabe half-heartedly assumed he’d be responsible making that happen.
“I turned to (assistant coach Matt Schissel) and said, ‘Do I have to hang my own sign?’” Rabe said with a chuckle.
He’s OK with that. Building a complete championship program — field and all — has been his mission since returning to his alma mater in 2011. And it’s the kind of program he’s handing off when this season ends and he transitions into being QU’s full-time athletic director.
“He’s a big reason why I came here. He’s a big reason why the program is the way it is,” senior first baseman Michael Nielsen said. “It’s hard to see him walk away from the game, but it’s fun to be a part of that group that is going to send him off.
“The stamp he’s left is incredible. He said to us one day it’s been baseball, baseball, baseball for the last 29 years of his life, but sometimes being a family man calls. You have to respect that.”
And Rabe understands he hasn’t been able to do it alone.
“The last 11 years we’ve had a lot of good players and even better people, parents, alums who have made a lot of this happen out here, both in financial terms and in terms of support,” he said. “It’s hard for me to say this was my doing because there are hundreds of people who have made this run we’ve been on possible.”
Rabe paused briefly before continuing.
“But this was a sweet moment,” he said.
An unexpected one, too.
Since this is the final home weekend of the regular season and the team will celebrate its seniors Sunday, it wasn’t uncommon for several former players and families to be on hand. A rising number of program alumni filtering into the stadium, along with a handful of former teammates, gave Rabe an indication something was brewing.
It wasn’t until after the first game ended in a 4-3 loss to Rockhurst and Rabe was headed to his stadium office to work out the Game 2 lineup that he discovered what was truly happening.
“I had to shift my mindset to that rather quickly,” Rabe said.
With a vast number of former QU players and coaches gathered on the field, thanks to the networking of his wife, Debbie, Rabe walked from the dugout to the mound with his wife and three children — Paige, Cal and Cam — while his parents and his mother- and father-in-law stood nearby.
As interim athletic director Phil Conover read a short bio highlighting Rabe’s accomplishments, from being named the GLVC Player of the Year in 1999 to guiding the Hawks to the NCAA Division II World Series for the first time ever in 2017, the coach who recruited to him to QU stood proudly in the background.
Pat Atwell knew Rabe was a special talent after a stellar three-sport career at Unity High School and often wondered during the recruiting process who good he might become once he settled on playing baseball alone.
There was an intangible Atwell saw that set Rabe apart.
“The bad speed he could generate was so rare,” Atwell said. “You knew he had a lot of tools, but the work ethic with the tools is what made him special.”
It’s why his number will hang on the wall for as long as that sign survives.
“Look at the resume,” Atwell said. “You’ve got arguably the best player in Hawk history and the winningest coach in Hawk history. He’s a big leaguer. The guys love him. You wouldn’t have 30, 40, 50 people back on short notice to honor him if they didn’t love him.
“He’s done things with this program people can only dream about.”