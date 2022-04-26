QUINCY -- Quincy University has announced that women's and men's wrestling will be added to its varsity intercollegiate athletic program lineup, with competition expected to begin in the fall of 2022.
Quincy University has explored the addition of wrestling as an intercollegiate sport for the past few years. Consideration of wrestling was accelerated after Hannibal LaGrange University and Lincoln College, both NAIA member institutions in the region, recently announced the closing of their wrestling programs at the end of the current academic year.
QU is proud to provide an opportunity for displaced collegiate athletes to continue their wrestling careers in NCAA Division II. At the same time, Quincy University will provide new opportunities for competition in a region where there is great interest in wrestling.
“Quincy University is located in a wrestling hotbed. The addition of both men’s and women’s wrestling gives our university the ability to recruit and retain students both regionally and nationally,” said Josh Rabe, QU athletic director. “I am excited and honored to welcome these student-athletes to our campus and for these student-athletes to experience our traditions, values and educational experience.”
“At Quincy University, we have long been interested in adding wrestling to our thriving Department of Intercollegiate Athletics,” said Brian McGee, Ph.D., QU president. “Wrestlers have a deserved reputation for discipline and for academic achievement, consistent with our -more- values at QU. Today, we are very pleased that QU is one of multiple universities that has recently announced or is seriously considering new intercollegiate wrestling programs. We are proud at Quincy University to support this important Olympic sport, and we hope to see continued growth in the number of NCAA and NAIA wrestling programs.”
“I would like to thank athletic director Rabe for giving me this opportunity to lead Quincy University’s men’s and women’s new wrestling program,” said Jimmy Eggemeyer, QU co-head wrestling coach. “In starting this program, we already hit the ground running with recruiting to build our foundation and establish our core values through passion, dedication and family. These are the building blocks for the future success of QU wrestling that the staff and I are excited to be a part of.”
“I am beyond excited to grow a wrestling program in my hometown. Starting Quincy University wrestling is something I have dreamed about since I began my wrestling career,” said Jeff Haley, QU co-head wrestling coach. “I’m ready for the challenges that lie ahead. With perseverance and hard work, we will achieve something great.”
Fans can expect around six to 10 events per year, including the GLVC Championships.
“This fantastic announcement represents the 313th new men’s and women’s intercollegiate wrestling program (in all divisions and governing bodies) that has been established since 2000,” said Mike Moyer, executive director, National Wrestling Coaches Association. “I know I speak for our NWCA Board of Directors and staff when I say that the Quincy University administration has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in their efforts to establish a men’s and women’s intercollegiate wrestling program in the epicenter of some of the best high school boys and girls wrestling in America (scholastic wrestling is thriving here as well). Most importantly, this means more opportunities for more students. This is a win we should all be celebrating.”
