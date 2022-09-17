ST. LOUIS – The Quincy University sprint football team took the field for the first time in school history as it traveled to Fontbonne University on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks came away with a win by the score of 7-0.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
The lone scoring play of the game came in the final minute of the opening quarter when quarterback Taylor Klusmeyer called his own number for a 2-yard touchdown run.
Ethan Beroiza added the extra point to make it 7-0 Hawks.
In the final stage of the contest, QU's Owen Kiso ripped the ball from the Fontbonne running back and Quincy’s Kortez Ingrahm recovered the ball at the Hawk 2-yard line.
Klusmeyer finished 13 of 28 passing for 93 yards. He also had 21 carries for 73 yards and the game’s lone touchdown.
Camden Pye contributed six catches for 60 yards for the QU.
Defensively, Jaree Jones and Ray Lingard led the way with seven tackles apiece.
Quincy University is scheduled to play at Saint Mary of the Woods next Saturday.
Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.
