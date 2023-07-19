Raje Alleyne.jpg

Hawks sophomore opposite hitter Raje Alleyne spikes the ball during a match on Wednesday, March 1 against Milwaukee School of Engineering at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY -- The Quincy University volleyball team has excelled on and off the court.

Both the men's and women's volleyball teams were honored with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.

