QUINCY -- The Quincy University volleyball team has excelled on and off the court.
Both the men's and women's volleyball teams were honored with the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 season by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.
To be eligible for the honor, teams must keep a grade point average of 3.3 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award began during the 1992-93 season.
687 women's team spanning from Division I to two-year colleges met the academic standards, including 150 from the Division II level. The Hawks were one of 11 team within the Great Lakes Valley Conference to earn this award of academic excellence.
The QU women's volleyball team finished with a 28-3 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Regionals before falling to the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
On the men's side, QU was one of 43 men's programs throughout the nation in all divisions to win this award. The Hawks are joined on this list by three fellow MIVA members, as well as two GLVC foes outside of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.
The QU men's volleyball team finished with a 8-19 record, falling to Ball State University in the first round of the MIVA Tournament.
