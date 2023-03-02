QUINCY -- After a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at home against the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Quincy University Hawks men’s volleyball team could not carry that momentum into their match against the Lindenwood University Lions.
Thursday night saw the Hawks fall to 4-6 in Quincy with a 3-0 loss to the Lions, in a game where each set was decided by four, seven, and two points with the Hawks fighting hard but continuously coming up short.
The Hawks came out early in the first set leading 3-0 right from the get-go and extending their lead 8-3 as the Lions came out reeling. But as the period went on the Lions were able to finally put together some key defensive stops closing the gap to 16-18, before ending the set on a 9-3 run, winning 25-21.
It was a different story in the second set for the Hawks, with the Lions coming out in full control and continuing to play better offensively and defensively as they led 14-9 midway through the second forcing a timeout from Quincy Head Coach Caren Kemner. Kemner gave her thoughts on her team’s competitiveness and what the mentality of the Hawks will be moving forward.
“With each performance win or loss, our goal is just to get better and better,” said Kemner.“We’re in a brutal conference so I can’t sit here and say we’re going to win every set so we just need to control how competitive we are and I’m proud of how we competed tonight."
Toward the ladder part of the set, the Hawks came out of the timeout looking to grab hold of the momentum the Lions had taken hold of but the Lions continued to not give anything up to the Hawks.
After Quincy had back-to-back scores off of a kill from graduate student Keegan Carey and a service error from Lindenwood, the Lions ended the second winning 25-18 off a bad set from the Hawks followed by two service aces.
The third and final set would be the most competitive by far as both teams were battling to the very end making key defensive stops and incredible offensive plays on both ends. Quincy led the set 24-23 after a Lindenwood timeout looking much better than they did in the second set.
Carey talked about the positive strides he saw from his team Thursday and what they need to improve on to get better.
“We’ve been struggling a bit with our serves, but in practice, we’ve been getting a lot of reps so besides that we’ve been doing a lot of things right and we have a good culture so hopefully will continue that,” said Carey.
Quincy continued to battle and gave Lindenwood everything it could handle in that final set but in the end, the Lions just seemed to make a few more plays down the stretch as they closed out the set with a hard-earned 34-32 set win and 3-0 win overall.
Sophomore Dominik Wagiel remained optimistic about what his team showed Thursday night and the improvements they’ll make as they look to get back on track moving forward this season.
“Overall it was a good game for us just not the result we wanted but we’re definitely getting better and working on improving on the details within the game, said Wagiel. “We have a hard-working team and I know we’ll continuously give our best effort each and every performance.”
A.J. Goedheer led the way in kills with 13, while Raje Alleyne racked up 10 kills and Keegan Carey put up eight.
Jonas Holzinger had a team-high 21 assists, and Dominik Wagiel added eight digs.
Quincy University (5-11, 0-7) will host Missouri Valley College at 5 p.m. on Saturday in its next game.
