QU.jpg

A Quincy University player gets a dig during Wednesday's match against the Milwaukee School of Engineering at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY -- After a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at home against the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Quincy University Hawks men’s volleyball team could not carry that momentum into their match against the Lindenwood University Lions.

Thursday night saw the Hawks fall to 4-6 in Quincy with a 3-0 loss to the Lions, in a game where each set was decided by four, seven, and two points with the Hawks fighting hard but continuously coming up short.

Tags

