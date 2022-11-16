QUINCY – In its fourth season under coach Mark Jones, the Quincy University women’s volleyball team has reached new heights.
With Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Alice Pavan joining GLVC first-teamers Mattison Norris, Makayla Knoblauch and Emma Wijnbergen, the Hawks have gone a program-best 27-2.
Quincy’s first league title and all-time best record may turn out to be footnotes, however, to QU’s breakout season.
Last Sunday, the Hawks were chosen as the No. 1 seed and hosts of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Thursday through Saturday at Pepsi Arena.
QU is scheduled to face No. 8 seed Northern Michigan in the final quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena.
It is QU’s first appearance at the NCAA tournament – a debut the Hawks have long had their sights set on.
“We definitely had a vision for this program,” said Jones, whose club closed conference play on a 13-win run before falling to Lewis University last week in the GLVC semifinals. “I think what it comes down to is finding the right players for the university and the program itself.
“We have seniors and grad students that have really helped us take this program to another level. And we also have some younger kids who have done a great job in their roles.”
Jones added: “And we really wanted to prove something this year.”
Knoblauch, a 6-foot-1 setter, dished out 1,005 assists to give her two consecutive seasons reaching the 1,000 mark.
The redshirt senior, who sits second all-time in assists at QU, said the Hawks’ dominance this autumn is no surprise.
“I think it was all the work we've been putting in,” said Knoblauch. “A lot of people just see our season and say, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ But we've been working at this for four years. And we knew that, because of some of the girls coming back and the people coming in this year, we were going to have a very special group.”
The 6-1 Pavan – a freshman from Italy – ranked third in the GLVC with 103 blocks and had a league-leading .405 hitting percentage to go with 89 kills as a middle blocker.
Norris, a redshirt senior, led the Hawks with 327 kills at outside hitter and notched her 1,000th career kill in a nonconference win at Southeastern Oklahoma State on Nov. 1.
“Alice Pavan in the middle did an amazing job hitting, the highest hitting percentage of the conference,” Jones said. “And then Mattie Norris is back to being first team all-conference for us, did a great job outside, great leadership.”
Wijnbergen’s 300 kills ranked second on the club, while senior Emily Rehagen earned second team all-conference honors after posting 267 kills, 240 digs and 22 service aces.
Quincy High product Kailey Reckers, a senior QU libero, offered insight into her team’s leap from an 18-13 finish last season to uncharted heights and a shot at a national title.
“Everybody this year is on the same page,” said Recker. “We're all living by that championship culture.
“We all come in and stand on the line every day, and before we start our practice, we make sure that we know what we need to do to get better that day. We always work hard to get better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.