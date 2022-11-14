QUINCY – The Quincy University women's volleyball team learned its fate late Sunday when the field of 64 was announced for the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament.
The Hawks earned the top seed in the Midwest Region and the right to host the Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament in Pepsi Arena on Nov. 17-19. The Division II Women's Volleyball Committee selected a total of 64 teams to participate in the 2022 Division II Women's Volleyball Championship.
Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West.
The eight regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best-of-five set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 1-3 at the Royal Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific University campus.
QU went 27-2 this season, which earned it the program's first trip to the NCAA tournament under fourth year head coach Mark Jones. The 27 wins came in stretches of 14 consecutive wins to open the season and then 13 consecutive wins. That ended in the loss to Lewis University in the GLVC semifinals.
Quincy finished the GLVC regular season as co-regular season champions, sharing the honor with the University of Missouri – St. Louis.
Stay tuned to quhawks.com for additional information pertaining to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament and official match times once they become available.
Here are the quarterfinal-round pairings for the 2022 NCAA-II Midwest Regional Tournament:
Game 1: #1 Quincy vs #8 Northern Michigan
Game 2: #4 Rockhurst vs #5 Missouri – St. Louis
Game 3: #2 Lewis vs #7 Hillsdale
Game 4: #3 Ferris State vs #6 Ashland
