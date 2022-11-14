QU vb coach

QUINCY – The Quincy University women's volleyball team learned its fate late Sunday when the field of 64 was announced for the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament.

The Hawks earned the top seed in the Midwest Region and the right to host the Midwest Regional Volleyball Tournament in Pepsi Arena on Nov. 17-19. The Division II Women's Volleyball Committee selected a total of 64 teams to participate in the 2022 Division II Women's Volleyball Championship.

