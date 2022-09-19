QUINCY – The Quincy University women's volleyball team hosted the University of Missouri-St. Louis in its home opener on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks pushed their win streak to 12 after defeating the Tritons 3 sets to 1 (25-23, 12-25, 25-17, 25-21).
The Hawks had three players with over 15 kills. Emma Wijnbergen led the way with 21. Emily Rehagen had 16 kills of her own and Mattison Norris registered 15 kills.
Makayla Knoblauch dished out 45 assists and had 12 digs. Rehagen and Norris both registered double-doubles as they had 17 and 13 digs respectively.
Quincy will continue GLVC play on Friday when it travels to Maryville University. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.