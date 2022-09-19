QU volleyball pic from 9-17

The QU volleyball team won its 12th straight match Saturday.

 DENNY SINNOCK PHOTO

QUINCY – The Quincy University women's volleyball team hosted the University of Missouri-St. Louis in its home opener on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks pushed their win streak to 12 after defeating the Tritons 3 sets to 1 (25-23, 12-25, 25-17, 25-21).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.