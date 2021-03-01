QUINCY – The downhill trajectory of the Quincy University women’s basketball program over the past five seasons is no longer being accepted or ignored.
Monday morning, two days after the second-worst season in program history ended with a 2-18 record, QU coach Jeni Garber was informed her contract would not be renewed following her fifth straight losing season and 10 seasons at the helm.
Garber compiled a 127-149 overall record and a 79-105 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. However, her teams went 27-103 with a 14-80 league mark over the last five seasons, the second-worst five-year stretch in program history.
The Hawks went 25-106 from 1995-2000 with Larry Just replacing Penny Lewis in third year of that stretch. Five years after taking over, Just guided the Hawks to the first of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, which included an elite eight berth in 2004.
Garber replaced JD Gravina as QU’s head coach in 2011 and promptly led three of her first five teams to 20-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances. Her best team in 2015-16 went 25-6 and 14-4 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play, reaching the title game of the GLVC Tournament.
The graduation of four starters created a void Garber never was able to fill through recruiting.
Following a 5-23 season in 2016-17, the Hawks replenished the roster with 11 new players. However, after an 8-19 record in 2017-18, seven of those 11 newcomers transferred or quit, including GLVC all-freshman team forward Julia Ruzevich.
The Hawks never recovered from the roster being in flux or a drop in talent. During Garber’s first five seasons, the Hawks had nine players earn All-GLVC honors. There has been one all-conference selection since, none the previous two seasons with this year’s selections yet to be released.
A Metamora native who was a second-team All-American at Illinois Central College before becoming the leading scorer as a senior at Virginia Tech, Garber did stints as an assistant coach at Minnesota State-Makato and Missouri before sending 11 seasons as an assistant at Bradley.
-- This story will be updated.