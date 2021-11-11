LIBERTY, MO. – Quincy University and William Jewell College will end the regular season on Saturday, and both football teams will be playing for some new hardware this season.
Both institutions have collaborated to create a Battle for the Birds trophy beginning in 2021.
The trophy will be given annually to the winning team in the matchup between the Hawks and Cardinals. The two teams will compete this Saturday at 1 p.m., at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
Quincy University and William Jewell College have enjoyed competitive football games since the GLVC sponsored football in 2012. Quincy University President Brian McGee, Ph.D. and William Jewell College President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, Ph.D., observed the competitive nature of this game and decided to create the Battle of The Birds trophy for the winner. Both Presidents felt that the winner of this game deserved bragging rights, and a traveling trophy for the winner will exhibit those bragging rights. QU holds a 5-3 record against Jewell dating back to 2012.
The last time these two teams met, Quincy defeated William Jewell 47-42 in the regular season finale in 2019.
