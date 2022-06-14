QUINCY -- The Quincy University women's basketball team added to their recruiting class on Tuesday.
The Hawks have added four more student-athletes to Coach Kaci Bailey’s first QU recruiting class.
Naelyn Almodovar Rios
Hometown: Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Previous School: West Alabama University
Academic Interest: Sports Management
Parents: Daughter of Evelyn Rios
Bio: Nae is a 5-foot-6 combo guard coming to us from Tampa, Florida. Nae is transferring from West Alabama University and has two years of eligibility remaining. She is a dynamic player who can fill the stat sheet up with points and assist. In her last competitive season, she averaged 11.1 ppg, dished out 3.2 assists per game, shot 33 percent from the floor and 61 percent from the line. She reached double figures in 11 out of 18 contests. Nae is a competitor that lives in the gym. She is going to make an excellent addition as a one/two-guard on our roster. She was also named on the 2020-21 GSC Winter Academic Honor Roll.
Quote from Coach Bailey:
"Nae is an ultra-competitor and gym rat. She can impact the game from both sides of the ball. Her competitive edge is going to elevate us. We are excited to add her experience to the floor."
Cymirah Williams
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Previous School: Butler Community College
Academic Interest: Pre-Veterinary
Parents: Cheronda and Calvin Williams
Bio: Cymirah is a 6-foot forward coming to us from Butler Community College. Butler Community College is part of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC), arguably one of the top conferences in the nation. During her time at Butler, Cymirah was a key contributor and helped lead the team to an overall record of 38-17 in her two seasons. Cymirah is an all-around hooper who averaged 6.4 points per game. She shot 43 percent from the floor, averaged 1.7 steals per game and 1.4 assists per game. One of her best attributes on the floor is her ability to rebound, she averaged 5.5 rebounds per game this past year.
Quote from Coach Bailey:
"Cymirah comes from an extremely well-coached and successful JUCO program. C adds great length and athleticism to our program. She has a Dennis Rodman-like mentality when it comes to rebounding."
Kealani Neves
Hometown: Honolulu, HI
Previous School: Garden City Community College
Academic Interest: Psychology
Parents: Kaniela Neves, Dana Neves
Bio: Kealani is a 5-7 guard coming to QU from Garden City Community College. Kealani was a key factor in putting together a winning season at Garden City. Garden City also competes in the KJCCC. Kealani is a dynamic player who averaged 11.8 ppg, shooting 34.4 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free-throw line. She reached double figures in 21 contests and poured in 20 or more points four times including a season-best 26 points in a road win at Colby CC. Kealani is a proven athlete, gym rat, and scorer. Her efforts this season earned her all-conference honors.
Quote from Coach Bailey:
"As a three-level scorer, Kealani is a great offensive threat. Kealani has the ability to go on scoring frenzies that will make us more dangerous on the offensive end. She comes from a strong athletic family with a great work ethic."
Megan Meyer
Hometown: Bethalto, IL
High School: Marquette Catholic High
Academic Interest: Nursing
Parents: Desha and Mathew Meyer
Siblings: Mason Meyer
Bio: Megan is a 6-foot post player from the winning program of Marquette Catholic High School. This past season Megan contributed to a winning record of 28-7. Megan is a long and athletic post player that loves to play defense. Megan will bring a winning mentality and a strong defensive presence.
Quote from Coach Bailey:
"Megan comes from a winning tradition. She has tremendous character and personality. We are thrilled for her to be joining our family."
Overall Quote on the 2022 Signing Class:
"We are excited to add these four to our 2022 recruiting class. Each addition brings great value to this program in the direction we are headed. This year's class is looking to build off the foundation laid down this past season, in a pursuit of the return to excellence this program has once seen."
