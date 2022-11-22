QUINCY – Their lead had dwindled to four and Kaci Bailey signaled for a timeout.
The second-year Quincy University women’s basketball coach was not happy. And let her team know about it.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” she said. “And we were not playing defense. We addressed that in the huddle.”
Message received.
Bailey’s team responded by scoring the next 19 points en route to rolling past Hannibal-LaGrange 96-46 at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks improved to 2-3 with the victory Tuesday afternoon. The 96 points were the most scored during Bailey's tenure at QU.
Quincy University bounced back in a big way after suffering a tough overtime setback against Winona State on Sunday.
Leading 29-25 on Tuesday, the Hawks surged to the pivotal 19-0 run while scoring 27 of the first half’s final 30 points.
“We got a little lackadaisical and were playing to the level of our opponent,” Bailey said. “Once we addressed that, our team really responded and we did a good job defensively the rest of the game.”
QU knocked down 10 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 14 for the game.
The Hawks expanded their lead to 82-37 after three quarters before going up by 52 points midway through the final period.
Bailey then had her team take their foot off the gas pedal and run a more deliberate offense for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Building the big lead also meant QU’s top two returning starters – Beth Matas Martin and Sarah Nelson – were able to sit out in the second half.
Matas Martin and Nelson had logged significant minutes in the team’s two closely contested games over the weekend.
This game also gave Quincy players an opportunity to step up after Kealani Neves went down with a right leg injury late in Sunday’s game.
Neves, who led the Hawks with 17 points in that game, was on crutches with a large black brace on her leg Tuesday.
Freshman Sydney Runsewe came off the bench to pace QU with 17 points on Tuesday. She hit three triples.
“It was really fun out there,” she said. “I’ve been working hard in practice. It was good to be able to hit some shots and help the team.”
Starting forward Grace Flanagan had 16 points while hitting 4-of-5 attempts from long range.
“It was a good bounce back game for our team,” Flanagan said. “We stepped up our defense and we shot the ball really well from 3-point range. We just have to build on this and keep improving.”
Quincy freshman Chomp Danso was a force inside off the bench. She had 16 points and a game-high 11 boards.
Classmate Rylee Denbow added 12 points.
Building a big halftime lead enabled Bailey to use 11 players Tuesday.
“And everybody that played scored,” Bailey said, flashing a smile. “That's great to see.”
The Hawk reserves combined to score 57 points while logging significant minutes.
“That was huge for us, obviously being able to play a bunch of people after having games Saturday and Sunday,” Bailey said. “It was good to get some players some experience and some time on the floor. They did a good job and hopefully they gained some confidence.”
