QUINCY – Kaci Bailey’s Quincy University women’s basketball team is making progress.
Significant progress.
That was evident when the second-year coach’s team bolted to a double-digit lead against an excellent Winona State squad.
The Hawks eventually saw their lead slip away before rallying to send the game into overtime Sunday afternoon at Pepsi Arena.
QU standout guard Beth Matas Martin fouled out early in OT before the Hawks dropped a hard-fought 65-62 decision.
“We were so close – we should’ve won that game,” said Matas Martin, who buried two clutch shots to force overtime. “We played really, really hard, and it’s tough to come up short.
“This team has made incredible progress and our team is so much better this season.”
The Hawks dropped to 1-3 overall, but they have been right in every game this season.
“We definitely had our chances,” Bailey said. “I can’t fault our effort – we played hard. We had some mistakes that hurt us. We’re not to the point where we are talented enough to afford them in a close game.
“When we have layups, we have to make them. When we have easy shots, we have to capitalize.”
The Hawks came out strong Sunday during the matinee matchup in the finals of the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic.
Senior forward Sarah Nelson, a Quincy High alum, was a force early in the contest. She connected on five first-half field goals.
Nelson's fifth basket came when she knocked down a 15-foot jumper before senior teammate Kealani Neves converted on a drive.
That boosted QU to a commanding 27-14 lead late in the first half.
The Warriors countered with a 3-pointer by Lindsey Hahn and a jumper by Naomi Breunig to close within 27-19 at the half.
Winona State continued to chip away in the second half, taking its first lead since 4-2 on a Lauren Fech drive early in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors led 50-46 with a minute to go before Matas Martin delivered for the Hawks.
The senior from Spain, who hit a buzzer-beating shot in Saturday’s win, fired in a 3-pointer to trim Winona’s lead to 50-49 with 18 seconds left.
After Fech made 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, Matas Martin converted on a nifty floating drive to the basket to tie the game 51-51 with 1.5 seconds left.
“That’s big shot Beth – she hit two big baskets to send us into overtime,” Bailey said. “For her to make back-to-back shots was really clutch for us.”
That momentum vanished for Quincy when Matas Martin fouled out early in the overtime. QU was unable to recover.
The Warriors improved to 5-0.
“We fell behind early, but our team really stuck together,” Winona State coach Ana Wurtz said. “We competed hard and made the plays when we needed to. We did a great job keeping our focus.”
Neves, who led the Hawks with 17 points, left the game with a right leg injury after being fouled on a drive with 39 seconds left in OT.
Matas Martin finished with 16 points and four assists.
“That was tough, losing Beth in overtime,” Bailey said. “She’s our point guard and we go as Beth goes. She’s the leader and when she went out you could see everyone get deflated.”
Nelson had 15 points and seven rebounds.
“It’s frustrating to not get the win after playing so well,” Nelson said. “We got behind in the second half, but we kept our composure and had trust in each other. We believed we could come back, and we did to force overtime.”
Senior Emma Knipe contributed seven points and 10 boards for the Hawks.
Junior forward Alex Dornfeld led Winona with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Fech finished with 20 points while playing all 45 minutes.
Dornfeld was named captain of the all-tournament team and was joined by Fech on the squad.
“Our defense is our bread and butter, and I really emphasized that to our team at halftime,” Wurtz said. “We did a better job on the boards in the second half. And we did a better job defensively against (Nelson).”
Matas Martin and Nelson also made the all-tourney team.
Bailey’s squad is definitely much improved, but the ultra-competitive coach was still frustrated with the outcome late Sunday afternoon.
“This program has over 100 losses in the last five years,” she said. “You can’t just turn that around overnight. I thought we were the better team in this game, but they made the plays down the stretch.
“We are making great strides, and that’s what we want obviously, but as a head coach and a competitor you want to win.”
Nelson said Bailey’s blueprint for turning the program around is working.
“She is super encouraging, but also holds us accountable,” Nelson said. “We feel like she has this program heading in the right direction.”
The Hawks play host to Hannibal-LaGrange on Tuesday at noon.
“We just have to learn from this,” Matas Martin said. “And come back stronger in our next game.”
