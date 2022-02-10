KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Quincy University gave a strong effort before falling at Truman State 58-48 in women’s basketball play Thursday night.
The Hawks pulled within 41-40 after three quarters before coming up short.
QU dropped to 6-17 overall and 2-13 in conference play.
Beth Matas Martin led Quincy with 14 points. Grace Flanagan added 11 while Sarah Nelson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
