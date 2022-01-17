QUINCY – The Quincy University women’s basketball team looked poised for a breakthrough.
The Hawks stormed out quickly, clicking on both ends of the floor while building a commanding early lead.
But Missouri S&T battled back, tying the game at halftime before leading by one entering the final quarter.
The Miners then used a big fourth quarter to down Quincy 73-59 on Monday night at Pepsi Arena.
QU fell to 5-11 overall and 1-7 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
The Hawks dropped their third straight game.
“We did a good job coming out early and stepping on the gas,” QU coach Kaci Bailey said. “We made some shots and had some good momentum, but I think fatigue was the difference in the game. They went on a big run in the second quarter, and I think we were taking bad shots and tired shots."
Missouri S&T improved to 6-8, 3-5.
Quincy trailed just 48-47 through three quarters, but the Miners embarked on a 10-0 run to start the final period.
Missouri S&T hit two 3-pointers before 6-foot-3 senior Alex Kerr scored on a pair of putbacks.
Kerr finished with a game-high 21 points along with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Fatigue was definitely a factor, and we wore down at times,” Bailey said. “We have to be able to dig deep and push through. We competed well for three quarters, but we obviously need to keep pushing until the end.”
Quincy's Maddie Spagnola tried to keep her team in it, draining three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
But the Hawks were unable to draw within single digits after the big Miner run.
Missouri S&T outscored QU 25-12 in the decisive fourth quarter.
The first half was filled with significant swings in momentum.
The Hawks charged to an 18-11 lead when Emma Knipe converted after a pinpoint pass by Beth Matas Martin.
But the Miners countered with a 17-3 run to move in front.
Quincy countered with a strong finish to the half. Dami Adeyinka powered to the basket on a nifty drive as the Hawks entered the break tied 33-33.
Sarah Nelson led Quincy with nine first-half points.
Matas Martin led QU with 15 points and seven assists. Spagnola finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Nelson had 11 points and five boards.
The Hawks are scheduled to play at McKendree on Thursday.
“We’re working hard and doing some good things,” Bailey said. “We have to learn from this and keep working.”
