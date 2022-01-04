QUINCY — Kaci Bailey’s team was rolling heading into the holiday break.
Her Quincy University women’s basketball team had won three straight games and built some strong momentum just before Christmas.
But a long, 15-day layoff had a negative impact on the Hawks during their return to the court.
Quincy started strong, but a rough third quarter cost the Hawks in a 68-59 setback against Truman State on Tuesday at Pepsi Arena.
The Bulldogs outscored QU 21-13 in the third quarter to pull away.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” Bailey said. “But we were really flat in the third quarter.”
Quincy fell to 4-7 overall and 0-3 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Truman State defeated the Hawks for the eighth straight time in improving to 6-5, 2-1.
Bulldog standout Hannah Belanger connected for 15 of her game-high 25 points in the second half.
“We were locked into guarding No. 13 (Belanger) in the first half,” Bailey said. “She’s obviously a good player and that was one of our keys. I think we got tired in the second half, and we weren’t as locked in on her.”
Quincy was playing for the first time since Dec. 20.
“We had great momentum going into Christmas break,” Bailey said. “We took seven days off, we came back and now we’re trying to get back in shape again.”
Quincy also was without leading scorer Beth Matas Martin, who is out due to COVID protocols.
“Not having Beth hurt us,” Bailey said. “She runs our point. Not having her energy and her ability to score, we did miss her presence.”
Truman State has won the last eight meetings against Quincy.
The Hawks came out aggressively and grabbed a 15-13 lead after one quarter.
Quincy junior Sarah Nelson converted on a pair of strong moves in the lane and teammate Regan Loconte splashed home a 3-point goal.
The Bulldogs battled back to pull ahead 32-27 at halftime. Nelson banked in a shot in the post just before time expired.
Nelson had eight first-half points and senior teammate Maggie Spagnola seven.
QU shot just 31 percent from the field in the opening half.
Nelson, a Quincy High alum, finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
“Sarah’s been playing well,” Bailey said. “We wanted to get the ball inside to her and she was effective.”
Spagnola delivered with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.
“Maddie did a great job running the point,” Bailey said. “I was proud of her for the way she stepped up.”
Truman State expanded its lead to double digits in the third quarter when the sharpshooting Belanger took over.
Quincy is scheduled to play host to Southwest Baptist on Thursday.
“We need to figure out how to play better after halftime,” Bailey said. “We need to come out with the same energy that we have in the first half. I think fatigue got the best of us tonight.”
