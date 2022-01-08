LIBERTY, Mo. - The Quincy University women's basketball team earned a 69-38 win over William Jewell on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks led 18-7 after the first quarter and took an 11-point lead into halftime. QU heated up in the second half and they went 4-of-5 from 3-point range and outscored William Jewell 19-10 in the third quarter.
Quincy closed the game by outscoring William Jewell 19-8 in the fourth quarter to finish the 31-point win.
The victory today snapped a 10-game losing streak in GLVC action dating back to last year. It was Quincy's first GLVC road win since January 2020. It is the largest margin of victory in a GLVC game for the Hawks since beating Drury 96-60 on Jan. 19, 2012, and the first GLVC win for first year head coach Kaci Bailey.
QU had four players in double figures. Regan Loconte led QU with 14 points. Grace Flanagan had 12, Beth Matas Martin added 11 while Emma Knipe had 10 points. Sarah Nelson added nine points and a team-best nine rebounds.
Quincy had a season-best 16 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second-chance points. The Hawks also had 25 points off 19 Cardinal turnovers and dominated the glass 43-34.
Maddie Spagnola played 26 minutes and scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds while she added three assists and didn't commit a turnover. Spagnola leads the nation with a 6.60 assists-to-turnover ratio. The next best mark in the NCAA is 3.91.
Quincy will play host to Maryville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Pepsi Arena.
