QUINCY – Maddie Spagnola scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to spark the Quincy University women’s basketball team to a much-needed victory.
The Hawks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 60-53 win over Rockhurst on Thursday night at Pepsi Arena.
Beth Matas Martin and Sarah Nelson added 12 points apiece for the winning team.
QU improved to 7-18 overall and 3-14 in conference play.
The Hawks led 28-26 at the half before outscoring the visitors 11-6 in the third quarter.
Quincy is scheduled to play host to William Jewell on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.