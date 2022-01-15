QUINCY – Kaci Bailey is the right person to turn around the fortunes of the Quincy University women’s basketball program.
Bailey’s squad has made noticeable improvement, but the first-year head coach knows the rebuilding project won’t happen overnight.
The Hawks continue to battle tough and play hard, but a rough second quarter hurt their chances Saturday afternoon at Pepsi Arena.
Lindenwood outscored Quincy by 10 in the decisive second period en route to a 63-47 win in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Quincy dropped to 5-10 overall and 1-6 in league play. The Hawks fell to Lindenwood (7-5, 4-1) for the second time this season.
“They are a tough matchup for us,” Bailey said. “We are not the biggest and most talented team, and we know we have to play with energy, effort and great execution. I think we really lacked those things big time in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime. Transition and offensive rebounding killed us in the first half, and I thought we did a good job in the second half controlling those two things. We cut it to 10, but we missed some shots and couldn’t close it to single digits.”
Quincy was down 15-11 after one quarter before the Lions outscored the Hawks 18-8 in the second quarter.
QU continued to fight after the break. The Hawks were outscored just 30-28 in the second half.
“We have to remind ourselves that we have made strides and we are a lot better than we were,” Bailey said. “We just have to trust the process. We are moving in the right direction. We just need to put a full 40 minutes together.”
Beth Matas Martin led Quincy with 25 points and five boards.
“Beth played well and had a good game,” Bailey said. “But we’re at our best when we have four people scoring in double digits. We need to get back to that.”
