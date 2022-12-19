ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Despite a late surge, the Quincy University women's basketball team fell to Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Maryville 67-63 on Monday afternoon at Moloney Arena.
Maryville held a slim 28-26 lead at halftime, but the Saints would go on a 21-12 run in the third quarter to put some distance between the Hawks.
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks put up 25 points, but it would not be enough to overcome the deficit.
Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin scored a team-high 19 points. She also recorded her 1,000th career point on Monday.
QU junior forward Cymirah Williams pulled down a team-high 17 rebounds and scored 10 points.
Hawks senior forward Sarah Nelson added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Emma Knipe contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
Maryville saw five players reach double-digit scoring, with Hunter Stidham leading the way with 15 points.
QU (5-6, 1-3) will play at Truman State University when it returns from winter break on Thursday, Jan. 5.
QU men's basketball wins Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic
The Quincy University men's basketball team found a way to make plays on Sunday, defeating Lake Superior State University 59-54 in overtime to take home the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic championship.
Zion Richardson and Isaiah Foster were named to the All-Tournament Team, with Richardson being named Most Outstanding Player.
Richardson recorded a double-double -- scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 boards, as well as getting four steals.
Foster added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Malik Hardmon scored a team-high 14 points.
Both teams started slow offensively, but the Hawks would take a 25-24 lead into halftime.
The Lakers would open the second half on a 7-0 run and take a 36-29 lead with 14 minutes remaining in regulation.
However, QU would slowly cut into the Lakers lead and Richardson would drain a 3-pointer to tie the game at 40-40.
The game went back-and-forth and would be knotted at 50-50 at the end of regulation. The Hawks would outscore the Lakers by a 9-4 margin in the overtime period.
QU (7-5, 3-1) enters winter break and will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 5, traveling to face Truman State University.
