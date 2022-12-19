ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Despite a late surge, the Quincy University women's basketball team fell to Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Maryville 67-63 on Monday afternoon at Moloney Arena.

Maryville held a slim 28-26 lead at halftime, but the Saints would go on a 21-12 run in the third quarter to put some distance between the Hawks.

